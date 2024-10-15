GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India-Canada row LIVE updates: Both nations expel six diplomats each over Nijjar murder plot

The MEA described the Canadian allegations as ‘preposterous imputations’, arguing that the matter was linked with the political challenges that the Trudeau government was facing on the domestic front in Canada.

Published - October 15, 2024 02:02 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Indian High Commission building in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on October 14, 2024.

The Indian High Commission building in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on October 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

In a sharp escalation of diplomatic row between the two countries, India on Monday (October 14, 2024) ordered the expulsion of six Canadian diplomats, while also announcing its decision to withdraw its High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma and other “targeted” diplomats in Canada after Ottawa identified them as “persons of interest” in its investigation into the killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.

Also read | India ‘reserves the right to take further steps’ against Canada: MEA

In an unusually sharp response, the Ministry of External Affairs described the Canadian allegations as “preposterous imputations”, arguing that the matter was linked with the political challenges that the Trudeau government was facing on the domestic front in Canada.

Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said that Canada was expelling six Indian diplomats, including the High Commissioner, after police uncovered evidence of a targeted campaign against Canadian citizens by agents of the Indian government.

Late Monday evening, the Ministry of External Affairs announced that six Canadian diplomats — Acting High Commissioner Stewart Ross Wheeler, Deputy High Commissioner Patrick Hebert, First Secretaries Marie Catherine Joly, Ian Ross David Trites, Adam James Chuipka, Paula Orjuela — had been expelled. “They have been asked to leave India by or before 11:59 PM on Saturday, October 19, 2024,” said the MEA in its announcement.

Follow LIVE Updates here
  • October 15, 2024 02:01
    Bishnoi group involved in spreading terror in Canada: RCMP

    The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) alleged that “agents” of the Indian government collaborated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to spread terror on Canadian soil, hours after India withdrew its diplomats from Canada on October 14.

    RCMP Assistant Commissioner Brigitte Gaubin alleged, “What we have seen is the use of organised crime elements, and it’s been publicly attributed to one organised crime gang in particular… the Bishnoi group is connected to the agents of India.”

  • October 15, 2024 01:38
    India decides to withdraw High Commissioner from Canada

    In a dramatic turn of events, India on Monday (October 14, 2024) decided to withdraw its High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma and other senior diplomats stationed in Canada. Soon thereafter, India expelled six Canadian diplomats, including the chargé d’affaires Stewart Ross Wheeler. 

    The developments came hours after the Canadian government declared the six Indian officials as “persons of interest” for their alleged role in the June 2023 killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.

    Click here to read more...

Published - October 15, 2024 02:02 am IST

