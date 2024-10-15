India-Canada row LIVE updates: Both nations expel six diplomats each over Nijjar murder plot

In a sharp escalation of diplomatic row between the two countries, India on Monday (October 14, 2024) ordered the expulsion of six Canadian diplomats, while also announcing its decision to withdraw its High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma and other “targeted” diplomats in Canada after Ottawa identified them as “persons of interest” in its investigation into the killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.

In an unusually sharp response, the Ministry of External Affairs described the Canadian allegations as “preposterous imputations”, arguing that the matter was linked with the political challenges that the Trudeau government was facing on the domestic front in Canada.

Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said that Canada was expelling six Indian diplomats, including the High Commissioner, after police uncovered evidence of a targeted campaign against Canadian citizens by agents of the Indian government.

Late Monday evening, the Ministry of External Affairs announced that six Canadian diplomats — Acting High Commissioner Stewart Ross Wheeler, Deputy High Commissioner Patrick Hebert, First Secretaries Marie Catherine Joly, Ian Ross David Trites, Adam James Chuipka, Paula Orjuela — had been expelled. “They have been asked to leave India by or before 11:59 PM on Saturday, October 19, 2024,” said the MEA in its announcement.