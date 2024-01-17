GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

This story is part of
Preparing for the Ram temple consecration | A package
Workers engaged in construction work of Ram Temple at Ayodhya ahead of the Temple Inauguration. File.
Go to Package home
The Sinh Dwar of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple ahead of its consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya.

A timeline of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, from 1858 to 2024

Suchitra Karthikeyan
The truck, transporting the main idol of Lord Ram, on its way to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on January 17, 2024.

Silver idol of Ram Lalla taken in procession at Ayodhya temple

The Hindu Bureau
You're reading this story

Watch | Ram Temple opening | What message is Congress sending by staying away?

Sandeep Phukan
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seen during Mukhyamantri Tirthyatra programme, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Will visit Ayodhya Ram temple with family after Jan 22 ceremony: Kejriwal

PTI
Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar addresses during a press conference at Party Head Office in Mumbai.

Ayodhya Ram Temple: Sharad Pawar declines to attend Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Shoumojit Banerjee
Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad. File

RJD chief Lalu Prasad to skip Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony

Amit Bhelari
Mahant Nritya Gopal Das lights a 108-ft long incense stick (dhoop-batti) brought from Vadodara in Gujarat ahead of the Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishthan’ programme, in Ayodhya district, on January 16, 2024.

Consecration rituals begin at Ram temple in Ayodhya

The Hindu Bureau
Sakshi Tanwar with Anup Jalota in Chaupai Ka Swar.

Entertainment industry extols Lord Ram, but no major film release before consecration ceremony

Anuj Kumar,Nistula Hebbar
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Wokha, Nagaland, on Jan. 16, 2024.

Ayodhya temple ceremony designed around Modi, has been ‘captured’ to give electoral flavour: Rahul Gandhi

Sandeep Phukan
Rajeev Chandrashekhar. File

Ram Temple event | People see through Rahul Gandhi’s lies, says Rajeev Chandrashekhar

The Hindu Bureau
The bells for Ram Mandir at Ayodhya that were manufactured in Namakkal district.

Bells for Ram Mandir, manufactured in Namakkal, sent to Ayodhya

M. Sabari
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked party workers to organise similar rallies in all the districts of the State. File

Mamata to skip consecration of Ram Mandir, to visit Kalighat temple on January 22

Shiv Sahay Singh
Construction work of Ram Temple in full swing at Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. File.

Idol of Ram Lalla sculpted by Mysuru's Arun Yogiraj selected for installation at Ram temple: temple trust

PTI
Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati addresses a press conference at Ganga Sagar Mela in West Bengal’s Gangasagar on January 13, 2024.

Political interference not desirable in religious events, says Puri Shankaracharya

Shiv Sahay Singh
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets with the seers of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple during his visit to review the ongoing preparations of the upcoming consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya.

Tirupati’s donated ghee to be used in making Ayodhya laddus

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani. File

Lord Ram has chosen PM Modi to build his temple: L.K. Advani

Ishita Mishra
The Ram Temple

Lord Ram, from ‘mandir’ to the more important ‘rajya’

Sriram Panchu
RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari.

More than lord Ram, Narendra Modi is visible in Ayodhya: RJD veteran Shivanand Tiwari

Amit Bhelari
A huge poster which carries a theme from the Hindu scripture Ramcharitmanas put up along the side of the Dharm Path to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Ayodhya. File photo

PM Modi begins special 11-day ritual before opening of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

The Hindu Bureau
Arun Yogiraj

Mysuru sculptor’s idol chosen for installation in Ayodhya: Joshi

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the carvings inside Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, in Ayodhya on Saturday.

Ram Lalla's idol to be placed on 8-ft-tall gold-plated throne inside Ayodhya temple

PTI
The initiative involves people lending their hand to weave clothes for the deity, which will be consecrated at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

A campaign to weave clothes for deity in Ram Temple, change the status of artisans

Ishita Mishra,Shoumojit Banerjee
Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma offering prayers to ‘Ram Durbar’ before flagging off the procession to Ayodhya in Jaipur on Wednesday.

Rajasthan CM flags off 2,100 cooking oil drums for Sita Rasoi in Ayodhya

The Hindu Bureau
Proposed model of Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya.

Lord Ram to be presented with 2.5 kg bow ahead of consecration ceremony in Ayodhya

PTI
Three Ministers— Yogendra Upadhyay, Ravindra Jaiswal, and Arun Kumar Saxena— from Uttar Pradesh, several MPs, MLAs, and MLCs from Chandrapur and neighbouring districts participated in an event, as the first batch of teakwood was dispatched to Ayodhya.

Maharashtra’s Chandrapur teakwood sent to Ayodhya for Ram temple

Abhinay Deshpande

Ayodhya eyes word record in Deepotsav celebrations, launches online earthen lamp booking

Mayank Kumar
An elderly artisan from Aligarh, Satya Prakash Sharma made a 400 kg lock for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Aligarh artisan makes 400 kg lock for Ram Mandir in U.P.

PTI
File picture of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath with his son and party MP Nakul Nath

Kamal Nath’s son to send papers with ‘Ram’ written 4.31 crore times to Ayodhya; M.P. Congress leaders tread cautiously

Mehul Malpani
The 2,100 kg bell made of Ashtadhatu to be installed in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple has been handed over to the Trust.

Ayodhya temple receives 2,100-kg bell, 108-feet-long incense stick, other gifts from across the world

PTI
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways General (Retd.) V.K. Singh visit Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir construction site, in Ayodhya. File

U.P. engaging social media influencers to promote stories on Ram

The Hindu Bureau
Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra shared a picture of the Sinh Dwar of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple ahead of its grand consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. File

Jharkhand woman to break three-decade-long vow of silence after inauguration of Ram temple

PTI

TTD to send 1 lakh laddus to Ayodhya for inaugural ceremony of Ram Mandir

The Hindu Bureau
Raghunath Manohar, Deputy Engineer, Advanced Material Research Laboratory, Manipal Institute of Technology, Manipal, and founder of Parkala-based firm Fieldking Optics, demonstrating his new telescope, which is among the devices procured by the Central government for use during the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Telescopes from Udupi to be used during consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya

The Hindu Bureau
SHOW MORE 33 STORIES

Silver idol of Ram Lalla taken in procession at Ayodhya temple

Rituals continue in the run-up to the consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22

January 17, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
The truck, transporting the main idol of Lord Ram, on its way to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on January 17, 2024.

The truck, transporting the main idol of Lord Ram, on its way to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on January 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A silver idol of Ram Lalla was taken in a procession around the premises of the Ram Temple complex in Ayodhya on Wednesday in continuation of the rituals performed in the run-up to the January 22 consecration ceremony. However, it is not the idol that will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum on January 22. This silver idol was placed inside a palanquin decorated with flowers, with a priest walking with a kalash (pot) on his head in front of it. The real idol, which was very heavy, was brought to the temple late on Wednesday evening.

Rituals in the run-up to the consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22 started at the temple complex on Tuesday with Prayaschita and Karmakuti Poojan. On January 18, the Teerth Poojan, Jal Yatra, and Gandhadhivas are scheduled to take place. On January 20, 21 Pushpadhivas, Shayadhivas and Madhyadhivas are scheduled. About 121 priests are conducting the rituals, with Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid, a noted priest, coordinating all the proceedings of the Anushthan (rituals). The principal priest is Lakshmikant Dixit of Kashi (Varanasi).

ALSO READ
Preparing for the Ram temple consecration | A package

The grand Ram Temple consecration ceremony will take place on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present.

Ram Temple opening | What message is Congress sending by staying away? 

More than 7,000 people, including leading personalities from all walks of life such as politicians, industrialists, saints, and celebrities will be attending the grand opening apart from more than 100 representatives from different countries.

Related Topics

Ayodhya Ram Temple / Ayodhya

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.