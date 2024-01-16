GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mamata announces ‘harmony rally’ in Kolkata on January 22

The march, to be organised by the TMC, will touch upon places of worship of different religions, including mosques, churches and gurdwaras

January 16, 2024 04:44 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked party workers to organise similar rallies in all the districts of the State. File

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked party workers to organise similar rallies in all the districts of the State. File | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on January 16 that she will lead a 'rally for harmony' with people of all religions in Kolkata on January 22 amid the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

Ms. Banerjee, the chief of the ruling TMC, said she would begin the procession from the Hazra crossing in south Kolkata after paying obeisance to Goddess Kali at the Kalighat temple.

"On January 22, I will visit the Kalighat temple and offer puja. Then I will take part in a harmony rally with people of all religions. This has nothing to do with any other programme," she said, addressing a press conference at the State Secretariat.

The march, to be organised by the TMC, will touch upon places of worship of different religions, including mosques, churches and gurdwaras, before culminating at the Park Circus Maidan, she said.

Ms. Banerjee also asked party workers to organise similar rallies in all the districts of the State.

She said that 'Pran Pratistha' or consecration is not the job of politicians but of priests.

"It is not our job to do 'Pran Pratistha'. It is the job of the priests. Our job is to create infrastructure," she said.

Related Topics

West Bengal / Kolkata / All India Trinamool Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.