Lord Ram to be presented with 2.5 kg bow ahead of consecration ceremony in Ayodhya

“Ahead of the ‘pran pratishtha’ of Ram Lalla (Lord Ram) in Ayodhya on January 22, we are getting bow and arrows for him from Chennai.”

January 12, 2024 03:25 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
Proposed model of Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya.

Proposed model of Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya. | Photo Credit: PTI

The deity is all set to get a 2.5 kg bow, which is traditionally with him, ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

This will be given to the Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust by Ayodhya-based Amava Ram Temple.

What’s Inside? Invitation card for consecration ceremony of Ayodhya Ram Temple in detail | Video Credit: ANI

"Ahead of the 'pran pratishtha' of Ram Lalla (Lord Ram) in Ayodhya on January 22, we are getting bow and arrows for him from Chennai. On January 19, these will be donated to the Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust," Shayan Kunal, a trustee of the Amava Ram Temple, told PTI.

"The bow has been made as per its description mentioned in Valmiki Ramayan. Descriptions about different arrows are also mentioned in it. The skilled Chennai-based artisans, who have been in this profession for the last 200 years, have made the bow. 23 carat of gold has been used to make the bow. About 600-700 grams of gold has been used to make the bow weighing 2.5 kg," he added.

UP: Confectioners from Varanasi, Gujarat to make 45 tonnes of laddus for ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony | Video Credit: ANI
Ayodhya Ram Temple / Ayodhya

