Lord Ram has chosen PM Modi to build his temple: L.K. Advani

January 12, 2024 11:37 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - New Delhi

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi an annanya bhakt (devoted disciple) of Lord Ram, Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart L.K. Advani said he was “just the charioteer of the Ram Rath Yatra” that began on September 25, 1990 to garner support for the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking to Hindi magazine Rashtra Dharma, which is backed by the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), Mr. Advani referred to the “Ram Rath Yatra” which he took out 33 years ago “as the most decisive and transformative event in his political journey”, which allowed him to “rediscover India and, in the process, reconnect with himself”.

“Today the Rath Yatra completes 33 years. When we started the yatra on the morning of September 25, 1990, we did not know that the faith in Lord Ram with which we were starting this yatra would take the form of a movement in the country,” Mr. Advani was quoted as saying.

The former Deputy Prime Minister said Mr. Modi, who was his then assistant, wasn’t very famous when the Rath Yatra was being taken out. Mr. Modi had remained with Mr. Advani throughout the Rath Yatra and the BJP veteran feels that at that very time “Lord Ram himself had chosen Mr. Modi, his devoted disciple, to build his Temple in Ayodhya”.

He also remembered former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the article and said that his absence is being felt at the moment. “It was during the Rath Yatra, I felt that destiny had decided that one day a grand temple of Shri Ram would be built in Ayodhya,” Mr. Advani said, adding, “Now it’s only a matter of time.”

He was further quoted as saying that when the PM consecrates the Ram Lalla idol in the temple, he will represent every citizen of India. He further prayed that “the Ram Temple inspires all Indians to adopt the qualities of the Lord”.

Titled as “Ram Mandir Nirman, Ek Divya Swapna Ki Purti”, the article will be published in the January 16 edition of the magazine and copies would be shared with all those who will attend the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

According to the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), the 96-year-old leader will attend the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. His close associates told The Hindu that no confirmation on his travel to Ayodhya can be given at this point of time.