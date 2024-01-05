GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TTD to send 1 lakh laddus to Ayodhya for inaugural ceremony of Ram Mandir

January 05, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) resolved to send one lakh small laddus for the inaugural ceremony of the newly built Ram Lala temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking to the media, TTD executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy said that though the inaugural celebrations shall commence from January 16, the consecration of Ram Mandir is scheduled to be held on January 22, and efforts are underway to ensure that laddus each weighing 25 grams are handed over to the authorities of Sri Rama Janma Bhoomi Theertha Kshetra Trust in time for distribution among the devotees.

A three-day religious conference at Tirumala will be held between February 3-5, renowned Peetadhipatis and Matadhipatis from across the country will be invited to participate in the conclave.

Tickets for the darshan of the deity for devotees taking part in the Sri Srinivasa Divyanugraha Visesha homam at ‘Sapthagiri Go-pradakshina’ is priced at ₹300.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.