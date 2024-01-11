Rajasthan CM flags off 2,100 cooking oil drums for Sita Rasoi in Ayodhya

January 11, 2024 04:10 am | Updated 04:10 am IST - JAIPUR

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday flagged off 2,100 cooking oil drums and a ‘Ram Durbar’ procession, heading to ‘Sita Rasoi’ (Sita’s kitchen) in Ayodhya. The oil will be used for cooking the food to be served to the devotees attending the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple on January 22 and afterwards.

Mr. Sharma signalled the start of the procession after offering prayers to Ram Durbar at Ganga Mata temple in Chandpole locality here in the presence of Jaipur City MP Ramcharan Bohra, Hawa Mahal MLA Balmukund Acharya and a large number of priests, monks, religious preachers, and the BJP leaders.

“The consecration ceremony of Lord Ram’s idol in Ayodhya has generated a great fervour and enthusiasm all over the country. The people of Rajasthan have become partners in the noble cause of sending food material for the devotees… It is a matter of immense pride for us,” Mr. Sharma said.

The Chief Minister said Ayodhya would become the largest cultural centre in the world after the consecration of Ram temple, for which the people had been waiting since long. The programme was organised jointly by Dharma Yatra Mahasangh-Rajasthan and Shri Shyam Bhajan Sandhya Parivar Seva Samiti.

Meanwhile, the Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation on Wednesday declared a holiday on January 22 to enable its staff to celebrate Ram temple’s consecration at their home. Jaipur Greater Mayor Somya Gurjar said the meat shops in the city would remain closed, five lakh oil lamps would be lit, and prizes given for the best decoration in the markets in the city on the day of the consecration.