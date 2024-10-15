World Students’ Day 2024: Building tomorrow’s leaders through MUN

Model United Nations (MUN) is a replica of the United Nations where students represent several countries as delegates, draft resolutions and work towards one goal - world peace. This immersive experience not only educates students about international relations but also encourages analytical thinking, and emphasises on importance of teamwork where every voice matters.

A world of view

Diversity is considered to be one of the most fascinating parts of MUN. The delegates of MUN come from various cultural, social and educational backgrounds bringing unique perspectives on the global challenges. The diversity of students not only helps enhance debating skills but also cultivates empathy and respect for each other. When students come together, they learn to negotiate, compromise and find a common ground - an important skill to acquire in MUN and life.

Allies in action

In the MUN conference room, the spirit of teamwork is ever-present. Delegates come together, brainstorm, negotiate and draft resolutions for the issues at hand. In one heated session, tension arises as opinions clash over how to address an issue but instead of differences in opinions, delegates tackle the challenge and learn how to address it as a team. They work together to draft resolutions that often require them to compromise and revise their ideas to form a unified resolution. During this effective process, delegates discover the importance of diplomacy, the ability to listen and understand differences of opinions fostering collaboration. In this vibrant setting, the delegates quickly realise that their strength lies in their diversity.

Each revision in the resolution reflects a collective vision which stands as a testament to their teamwork. Such experiences in MUN foster friendships and teach the delegates about the significance of working together for a common goal.

“One of the most challenging aspects of MUN was navigating the complexities of international diplomacy, especially when dealing with sensitive conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine crisis. For example, countries like India, which have ties to both sides, often find themselves in a difficult position. Balancing national interests while trying to build consensus in such polarised situations was a major challenge. It tested my ability to remain neutral, negotiate effectively, and find common ground in highly charged debates. ”Himanshu Jindal, B.Tech CSE Final Year, LPU

Skills for the future

The skills students gain through MUN extend beyond the conference rooms. From honing public speaking skills to critical thinking abilities - these skills help them in today’s fast-paced world. Being a delegate of a country is a great responsibility that teaches students about leadership and empowers them to advocate for issues they care about. MUN is a place where ideas are articulated with clarity and vision which is an ultimate requirement in academics and life as well.

Researching is a skill which is developed vastly as one is required to thoroughly investigate, understand and learn about the intricacies of international relations and global issues. Delegates are required to have a clear idea of who they are representing at the conference and how to speak their mind.

“I thoroughly researched the base topic related to electoral bonds and also studied whom I was representing, which was Atishi Marlena from AAP. While other delegates gave their speeches, I changed my speech, implementing my thoughts on something they had said. ”Dev Juneja, Class 10, Gyan Bharati School, Delhi

Negotiation skills are also one of the most important skills that one acquires while engaging in discussion to draft resolutions and build consensus. This skill teaches students how to find a common ground and navigate disagreements which is an essential part of real-world diplomacy. MUN also expansively promotes an inclusive environment where every voice matters. It allows students to express their opinions and to always be open to feedback.

Through immersive simulations, MUN helps in refining interpersonal skills, encourages diplomatic tacts and instill global citizenship values. By navigating complex geopolitical scenarios, delegates develop resilience and effective communication. i

“The biggest positive skill that MUNs have given me is the analytical mindset, which I try to employ in my day-to-day work. The nature of MUNs is such that now I stress a multidimensional and multifaceted approach to every problem statement, which according to me is a key element for ethical research and is developed over time. MUNs have played a pivotal role in moulding my personality and enriching my worldview – bolstering interpersonal and intrapersonal communication and understanding as well!”Ahaan Vaidya, Third year BA, St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai

Career catalyst

MUN serves as a potential career catalyst that bridges the gap between academics and professional brilliance. It has a lasting impact on students’ worldviews and refines their skills - critical thinking to negotiation - to make them ready for the real world. Networking is one of the most important aspects of a professional world and MUN helps students connect with like-minded people and industry experts. Several participants of MUN go on to pursue careers in a variety of sectors such as law, diplomacy, humanitarian work, international relations and more. This ripple effect showcases how coming together can spark a passion for making a difference in the world.

MUN is more than just an academic achievement; it is a testament to the power of unity and collaboration. Students not only learn collaboration but also cultivate the skills to become future leaders who are committed to finding solutions together for every global issue. When they come together to discuss, debate and work, they become the changemakers who are keen to make this world a better place.

“MUN emphasises the importance of dialogue and compromise in overcoming differences. One learns that collaboration, cooperation and team building is important to reach common goals. Alone we can do so little, but together we can do so much. I’ve also become more confident in voicing my opinions in real life, knowing that effective communication is crucial in any setting. I now understand the issues that any developed or developing country faces and certain topics that worry the world equally and need everyone’s attention. In real life, I can identify the root causes of civic problems around me and have a dialogue with concerned people to arrive at solutions. ”Varenya Arya, Class 12, DLF Public School, Ghaziabad