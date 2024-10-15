Open AI dropped its revolutionary generative artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, ChatGPT, at the end of November 2022. Within months one in five teenagers living in the US started using ChatGPT to help with their school and homework. Indian students have not been lagging too far behind.

ChatGPT’s ability to answer queries and produce 5-page essays in no time has become a nightmare for many educators who have sought to block the chatbot and banned its use for schoolwork. But like most tech advancements, bans haven’t quite worked. While the fears around using ChatGPT in education still linger in the air, some institutions have opened their doors to the new technology and integrated it into their teaching and learning frameworks.

Vanderbilt University, a private institutions in Tennessee, U.S.A., has instead sought to extensively integrate ChatGPT in its teaching. While Indian institutions and educators including the University Grants Commission are seeking to get a grip on AI’s inevitable use in education, a few such as IIM Sambalpur are seriously considering integrating AI into their learning methods.

At Vanderbilt, Holly Tucker, Professor of French History, assigned each student in her class, a historical character from the French Revolution as their persona for the new six weeks of her class, complete with detailed character sheets on political views, philosophy, and goals. Rather than combing through the pages of information manually, she asked her students to upload this information to ChatGPT and talk to it, and ask questions about their characters and their relationships with other figures from the revolution.

AI helped the students to quickly access and analyse vast amounts of data, allowing them to communicate with one another as their French revolution persona, form alliances and strategize moves. Students exchanged around 18,000 messages with each other, with AI tracking their interactions and suggesting potential outcomes of their decisions. It was a unique and immersive way of understanding the French Revolution.

Tucker’s AI-assisted teaching approach comes a year after Vanderbilt University launched its Future of Learning and Generative AI, an initiative aimed towards exploring ways to harness AI-driven tools and training the Vanderbilt students, faculty and staff to make the best of the technology. “The whole purpose of this curriculum is to get students to understand how complex history is and how, during these watershed moments, history can turn on a dime. We don’t need to tell them that—they’re living it,” she has stated in a university publication.

Jules White, Professor of Computer Science and Senior Advisor to the Chancellor for Generative AI professor at Vanderbilt, believes that that generative AI is not just a tool for getting answers, but a powerful interface for computing. And banning ChatGPT is strictly on his DON’T’s list. “Students are going to need these tools to be competitive in the future workforce, and by denying them access, we risk putting them at a disadvantage.”

To encourage his students to think of ChatGPT beyond a mere search engine, Prof Jules White who leads the Future of Learning and Generative AI Initiative likes to present his class with tasks that require customised and detailed solutions. For instance, creating a meal plan that is a fusion of food from Ethiopia and Uzbekistan. The food also needs to be keto-friendly and made from ingredients that can be found in an average grocery store. Information that wouldn’t appear on a single page if one were to google search, yet ChatGPT can develop meal plans within seconds. This opens up the students to not just finding interesting solutions but also nudges them to think beyond the box and come up with intriguing problems.

Doug Schmidt, Cornelius Vanderbilt Professor of Computer Science, has found a way to make teaching and grading his class more streamlined. After he records his lectures, Schmidt uses a Chrome Plugin called Glasp to convert the videos into transcripts, summarize the key points and also generate quizzes based on the lecture, which he later verifies for accuracy. Creating space for him to write more lectures and experiment with coding.

To ensure that his students don’t cheat during tests, Schmidt has a trick or two up his sleeve. ChatGPT is great at generating code for very specific problems so he designs the questions to be open-ended, to push the students to look at the problem from a creative angle. Furthermore, he has trained the ChatGPT to look for identifiers that should and shouldn’t exist in the student-submitted code, thus significantly reducing the number of hours he or his teaching assistants have to spend grading the papers.

A faculty member from the English department turned the entire picture upside down. Instead of writing an essay on a given topic, the students were asked to generate an essay using ChatGPT—and grade it. This exercise allowed the students to identify the ChatGPT’s weaknesses such as awkward phrasing and factual inaccuracies, while simultaneously exposing them to its ability as a potential assistant for organizing ideas.

Using ChatGPT a new skill?

The problem isn’t in the tool but in the way it is being used. “The fear that students might use it as a shortcut to avoid deeper exploration is valid,” stated Mr. White. However, he insists that with moderation and guidance from teachers, students will be able to leverage the computing power of generative AI as a tool for exploration not a replacement for their critical thinking.

Dr Arun K. Tangirala a Professor at the Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Tirupati, also believes that generative AI demands a change in how teaching is approached in a classroom. He elaborated on how educators need to play a more facilitative role, helping students how to apply, interpret, verify and gain perspective from the information generated by AI. “Teachers can no longer be postmasters taking the delivery content from the book and writing on the board.”

He further explained that AI in education can be seen as a coin with two distinct but interconnected sides. One is knowledge enrichment which includes generating content such as audio-visual media, quizzes or simulations – resources that can augment the existing lecture sessions and make them more interactive. The other is personalizedlearning which takes into account the student’s learning ability and prior knowledge.

As an educator and facilitator of workshops exploring role of AI in Indian education, Tangirala strongly advocates teaching ethical AI use to both educators and learners. He also stresses the need for national regulations, especially with the rise of AI-assisted self-learning courses.

Is India ready for ChatGPT-assisted teaching?

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Sambalpur has announced the introduction of AI-enabled teaching for their MBA courses, commemorating their 10th Foundation Day on September 24, 2024. The program is designed in accordance with Bloom’s Taxonomy for education with emphasis on the evaluation and the creation aspect.

MBA is a case-study-heavy course and familiarity with the case materials is crucial to drive the direction and learning in a lecture session. Over his years of teaching, Director Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal has observed that only 10-15% of the students come prepared. As a result, teachers usually spend most of their time with those who are well-prepared students, leaving the rest feeling as though they haven’t learned anything new.

“The problem in the traditional class was that we were not able to ensure that every student came prepared. This can be taken care of by AI-enabled learning management platform,” said Mr. Jaiswal. He discovered the AI-assisted learning platform that IIM Sambalpur is gearing up to use during one of his recent visits to the U.S.. The platform registers both students and professors who can then access case studies and articles, participate in quizzes based on their course material and participate in discussions with their peers from home. The AI then evaluates the preparedness of individuals, and the overall performance of the class professor present and provides feedback to the professor, thus helping them prepare a lecture that can build on the existing knowledge of the classroom.

The institute plans to kickstart the program with 5 pilot cases, but Jaiswal is positive that soon at least 20% of the class can be switched to AI-assisted teaching.

Can AI-assisted teaching become mainstream?

Traditional methods of teaching have been streamlined over the years both methodology and policy-wise. AI-assisted teaching ventures, both in India and internationally, are being explored in the higher education sector.

Natasha Joshi, an educational specialist and policy-maker, pointed out that improvements in learning outcomes in the case of young children largely depend on strong human facilitation from teachers and mentors, rather than on the technology itself.

“The question is, how well set up are your teachers to facilitate? What is their level of tech savviness? The requirement doesn’t end there. They actually need to be domain experts, said Joshi. “Within the public education system and even within the private education system, our teachers are not really at that level of expertise.”

From the policy front, Natasha raises three major concerns:

Data privacy: Where is the student/teacher data collected for AI-assisted platforms stored and who controls it, when it is largely not localized within Indian servers?

Misuse: What if there is a misuse of the information that’s being generated on AI? This opens up the scope for cheating by students and educators relying heavily on generative AI and not interacting with students enough.

Equity: Can it be used in areas without a powerful internet connection? Does the student using the paid version of ChatGPT have access to better outputs versus those using the free versions? And how it might impact their academic performance and evaluation.

“The problem with ChatGPT is there are many mistakes in the answers they give to questions. Unless students can recognize their mistakes, they will blindly use them for assignments and projects...The database for ChatGPT is limited and only inputs fed in (by humans) are what they have to rely on. Students can get confused,” said Prof Lakshmy Ravishankar, who has been Resource Person and Guide at Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education for over two decades.