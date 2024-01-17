GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | Ram Temple opening | What message is Congress sending by staying away?

The political controversy over the Congress’s refusal to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya

January 17, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST

Sandeep Phukan
Sandeep Phukan

On January 10, the Congress put out a statement that its top leadership, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, would not be attending the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. The Congress’s public articulation on the invitation was meant to convey a certain line to its own leaders as much as it was to convey its decision.

Also Read: Preparing for the Ram temple consecration | A package

While declining the invitation through a statement, the party made certain points - One was the temple was a long-standing “political project” of the BJP and the RSS; this is an “incomplete temple” being opened for electoral gain; Lord Ram was worshipped by millions, but religion is a personal matter.

Through the statement, the party sought to link the opening of the temple to the politics of the BJP, RSS and VHP on the one hand,while it attempted to delink politics from faith. However, the flip-flop of the Congress party over the years on the issue of the Ram Mandir, hardly allows them such a strict separation.

Eventually when the matter reached the courts, it said it would abide by what the court said. But opinions are divided within the party on this decision by the top leaders to stay away.

Presentation: Sandeep Phukan

Video: Richard Kujur

Production: Shikha Kumari

