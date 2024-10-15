Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin directed the authorities to declare a holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu districts on October 15, in view of the heavy rain predicted by met office in the next four days.

The Chief Minister also instructed the authorities to issue an advisory to allow employees of IT companies in these districts to work from home from October 15 to 18, an official release said.

Also read | Low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal sets the stage for widespread rainfall over T.N.

The Chief Minister directed that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force be deployed in advance in the areas prone to be affected.

“Rescue boats should be deployed in flood-prone areas today. District monitoring officers should immediately carry out the preparatory work, including relief and rehabilitation in coordination with the district administration,” he said.