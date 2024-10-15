GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Tamil Nadu rains LIVE updates: CM Stalin takes stock of monsoon situation; schools, colleges to remain closed across districts today

On October 15 and 16, districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, and Tiruvannamalai, and Puducherry may get heavy to very heavy rain, the IMD said

Updated - October 15, 2024 07:20 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
After day-long overcast sky and drizzle, rain lashed in K.K. Nagar in Madurai on October 14, 2024.

After day-long overcast sky and drizzle, rain lashed in K.K. Nagar in Madurai on October 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin directed the authorities to declare a holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu districts on October 15, in view of the heavy rain predicted by met office in the next four days.

The Chief Minister also instructed the authorities to issue an advisory to allow employees of IT companies in these districts to work from home from October 15 to 18, an official release said. 

Also read | Low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal sets the stage for widespread rainfall over T.N.

The Chief Minister directed that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force be deployed in advance in the areas prone to be affected.

“Rescue boats should be deployed in flood-prone areas today. District monitoring officers should immediately carry out the preparatory work, including relief and rehabilitation in coordination with the district administration,” he said.

Follow LIVE Updates here:
  • October 15, 2024 07:20
    North Tamil Nadu set to get heavy rainfall till October 17

    A low-pressure area formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal during the early hours of Monday (October 14, 2024) would set the stage for widespread rainfall over north Tamil Nadu and herald the onset of the Northeast monsoon over the State. Read more

  • October 15, 2024 06:49
    Stock up on essential commodities ahead of rain, Palaniswami urges Chennai residents

    AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami called upon the people of Chennai to take precautionary measures by having enough stock of essential commodities, such as drinking water and food items, instead of “relying upon” the DMK government. 

    He asked the government to make use of the services of Ministers concerned for the flood management and work with a sense of safeguarding people, not just to project the Deputy Chief Minister alone.

    Read more on this here...
  • October 15, 2024 06:47
    Low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal to trigger heavy rain over T.N. till Thursday

    A low-pressure area that formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal during the early hours of Monday will set the stage for widespread rainfall, particularly over north Tamil Nadu, and herald the onset of the northeast monsoon over the State. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has predicted that the northeast monsoon is likely to arrive over the southern peninsular region by October 16 or 17. 

    While the heavy rainspell will last till October 17, the RMC has forecast that heavy rain, set to begin over north Tamil Nadu and the delta districts will intensify on October 15 and 16. 

    Read more on this here...

Published - October 15, 2024 06:46 am IST

Tamil Nadu / Chennai / rains / weather / Monsoon / Live news

