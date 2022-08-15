In its first official comment on Taiwan since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit that inflamed tensions with China, India urged “the exercise of restraint, avoidance of unilateral actions to change status quo, de-escalation of tensions and efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region”, cautiously avoiding a direct message to either the U.S. or China. The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, asked about India’s stand on the ‘One China Policy,’ said “India’s relevant policies are well known and consistent. They do not require reiteration,” without reaffirming it. Kallol Bhattacherjee reports.

India’s remarks came days after China’s military said it had “successfully completed” its drills, after nearly a week of military exercises surrounding Taiwan, while Beijing yet again pledged to seek “reunification”. Ananth Krishnan reports.

While some 170 countries, including some of India’s neighbours, are firmly backing the ‘One China Policy,’ the West has continued to be critical, especially over China’s military drills. The U.K. Foreign Secretary pointed to “increasingly aggressive behaviour and rhetoric” from Beijing in recent months, which “threaten peace and stability in the region”, and summoned the Chinese Ambassador over recent developments. Sriram Lakshman reports.

Positive impetus or new challenges?

Meanwhile, the Chinese Ambassador to India told reporters that India-China ties are witnessing a positive impetus, although EAM S. Jaishankar, at a different forum, observed bilateral relations “cannot be normal as the border situation is not normal”. Suhasini Haidar reports.

Border tensions also featured in a new exhibition curated by China’s People’s Liberation Army, are one of many challenges in India-China ties as the two countries make competing assertions in the region. In recent weeks, both India and China have engaged at the highest level of the Sri Lankan leadership over the arrival of a space-tracking Chinese vessel in the island’s southern Hambantota Port that Colombo has cleared despite New Delhi repeatedly voicing concern.

In another development, China thwarted a joint India-U.S. bid to list Jaish-e-Mohammad deputy chief Rauf Asghar as a UN Security Council designated terrorist by placing a “technical hold” on the process, a move India called “politically motivated” and evidence of China’s “doublespeak” on Pakistan-based terrorism.

The Top 5

Taliban supporters shout slogans and wave Taliban flags as they march along a street in Kandahar on August 31, 2021, as they celebrate after the US has pulled all its troops out of the country to end a brutal 20-year war -- one that started and ended with the hardline Islamist in power. (Photo by - / AFP) | Photo Credit: -

More from the region

Days before the 75th anniversary of Pakistan’s and India’s Independence Day, Ganpat Singh received a call he has long been waiting for, that granted him freedom to see his family in India after six long and tragic years. Suhasini Haidar speaks to him.

India and Bangladesh are in talks for major river agreement ahead of PM Sheikh Hasina’s visit early September, Kallol Bhattacherjee reports.

Hundreds of Tamil mothers on August 12 took out a rally in Sri Lanka’s northern Kilinochchi district to mark 2,000 days of their relentless struggle, seeking truth and justice for their loved ones forcibly disappeared during and after the civil war.