IMA A.P. unit calls for quick evacuation of students from Ukraine

V. Raghavendra February 26, 2022 20:22 IST

In a letter, it also urges Prime Minister to extend the students adequate financial assistance

Indian Medical Association (IMA) State president C. Srinivasa Raju has written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to accord top priority to bringing back Indian students from war-torn Ukraine safely and setting up a dedicated help desk for stranded medical students. The Central government should also extend financial assistance to all of them, Dr. Raju said in the letter. He stated that most of the students could not afford the escalated cost of air travel, and even those who could bear the costs were unable to find a way out of the ravaged country. Besides, they were struggling to get day-to-day rations, he added. “The parents are anxious and worried about the safety of their children,” Dr. Raju said, appealing to the Centre to act swiftly to rescue the beleaguered students unharmed.



