More students from Kerala contact NoRKA Roots

1,132 students from 27 universities have reached out

More students from Kerala studying the war-torn Ukraine contacted NoRKA Roots on Friday even as efforts continued to ensure their safety and speedy evacuation.

Till Friday, 1,132 students from 27 universities have contacted NoRKA Roots, the government said. As many as 468 Keralite students had contacted NoRKA Roots on Thursday after Russia invaded its neighbour.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post that steps were being taken to evacuate Indians. The plan is to evacuate them via road to Ukarine's neighbours including Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, and Romania.

On Thursday, Mr. Vijayan had put the number of students from the State in Ukraine at 2,320. Air India flights are expected to arrive in Romania on Saturday, he added.

Meanwhile, NoRKA Roots has launched an online registration mechanism for gathering information on Keralites stranded in Ukraine. Relevant information can be uploaded via the link http://ukrainregistration.norkaroots.org on the NoRKA Roots website www.norkaroots.org.

The State is eyeing comprehensive data collection, including information related to passport and universities attended by Keralite students. The details will be passed on to the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Kyiv.

NoRKA-Roots can be contacted on the toll-free number 1800 425 3939 or on the email ceo.norka@kerala.gov.in for passing on information about stranded Keralites.

NoRKA officials said all-out efforts were being made to guarantee the safety of Keralites. A NoRKA control room is maintaining close contact with the embassy and the Ministry of External Affairs, officials said on Friday.