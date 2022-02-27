BJP leaders assure help to anxious parents of students stranded in Ukraine

Party leaders in Telangana, Andhra hold a virtual meeting on Sunday

President of BJP-Telangana unit Bandi Sanjay Kumar, his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Somu Veerraju, Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao and others discussed the process of evacuation of students in war-hit Ukraine and interacted with anxious parents through a virtual meeting on Sunday.

They informed that four check posts have been erected in Poland, Romania, Hungary, and Slovakia to evacuate the stranded students in Ukraine.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi took all steps to bring back the students at government expenditure. The task force constituted in the External Affairs Ministry has been working round the clock in this regard. The last student from Ukraine will be brought back safely,” said Mr. Sanjay Kumar while interacting with parents and students who connected with him during the virtual meeting. He said information about students reaching them is being passed on to the External Affairs Ministry without delay.

Some parents personally met Mr. Sanjay Kumar at the BJP party office and sought his help in bringing back their children.