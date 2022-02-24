BJP seeks evacuation of students from Ukraine

As many as 20 Indian students stranded at Boryspil International Airport near Kyiv, says Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday appealed to Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to ensure evacuation of as many as 20 Indian students, including a girl from Karimnagar, stranded at Boryspil International Airport near Kyiv, capital of war-torn Ukraine.

Sanjay Kumar attached a representation made by the family members about Kadari Sumanjali, a student from Karimnagar pursuing her MBBS course at Zaporizhzhia State Medical University, Ukraine, to his letter to the Union Minister.

The representation said Sumanjali, along with three of her classmates – N Srinidhi, Ramya Sri and Likhita, all from different parts of Telangana, booked her tickets for Air India flight (AI-1946) to return to India on Thursday as per the instructions given by the Ukrainian authorities to leave their country due to present turmoil in their country.

“By the time these four students reached the airport, the authorities closed the airport, as a result of which they all got stuck in the airport premises. They are in a position to either move out or stay in the airport,” it said.

The BJP chief told the Union Minister that Sumanjali family was worried about her plight in the wake of the full-blown war declared by Russia on Ukraine. “They are requesting that the Indian embassy take initiative to evacuate her and her friends safely to India,” he said.

Apart from Sumanjali, another 20 students were stuck currently in Kyiv airport. “I would humbly request you to kindly instruct the concerned to look into the matter and take urgent action to evacuate the students to India,” the BJP State president said.

The External Affairs Ministry is said to have begun consultations with the Ukranian government to see that all the stranded Indian students are allowed to leave for their destinations without any hassles, he added.