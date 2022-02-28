  • The Package

Indians’ evacuation from Ukraine

Indian nationals aboard a special Air India flight, evacuating Indians from war-torn Ukraine, in Bucharest

Indian nationals aboard a special Air India flight, evacuating Indians from war-torn Ukraine, in Bucharest | Photo Credit: PTI

After Russia attacked Ukraine and launched a military operation on February 26, India has doubled its efforts to bring back the citizens stranded there. Since Ukraine is one of the favoured destinations for medical education, many Indian students are studying there.

After Ukraine closed its airspace, India started evacuating its citizens by launching Operation Ganga, via Romania and Hungary.

Until now, India has brought back a total of 907 stranded citizens from that country since Saturday. Many students are still stuck there, and efforts are on to bring them back.

In This Package
Russia-Ukraine | National India evacuates 470 students from Ukraine Kallol Bhattacherjee
Indians evacuation from Ukraine | National For Indians, Poland border poses a big hurdle Kallol Bhattacherjee
National First flight arrives with 219 Indians evacuated from Ukraine The Hindu Bureau
Refugees from Ukraine sleep in a tent part of a humanitarian center at the Moldovan-Ukrainian border, in Palalanca, Moldova, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Thousands of Ukrainians are fleeing from war by crossing their borders to the west in search of safety.
National Air India starts evacuation flights to countries bordering Ukraine
Pratibha Swarnakar, whose son Pushpak is studying medicine in western Ukraine’s Ternopil National Medical University, holds up his photograph at her house on the outskirts of Kolkata on February 25, 2022. Ms. Swarnakar said her son was among several Indians taking shelter in bunkers.
National Evacuation of Indians from Ukraine: what has been done so far?
Andhra Pradesh Indian students still holed up in bunkers in Ukraine, says stranded Vizag medico
Andhra Pradesh Parents of students stranded in Ukraine press the panic button
Andhra Pradesh Watch | Andhra student stranded in Ukraine appeals to Indian govt
R.N.S. Sreeja, who hails from Visakhapatnam and is currently pursuing medicine in Ukraine, in this file picture with her family.
Andhra Pradesh We are advised to wrap ourselves with Indian flag for safety, says Vizag student stuck in Ukraine
Nikitha, a student hailing from Chittoor district.
Andhra Pradesh Tell your wards in Ukraine to carry Indian flag and move in groups, Chittoor police tell parents
Andhra Pradesh Stay bold and wait till help reaches you, Naidu advises Telugu students stranded in Ukraine
Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh CM speaks to External Affairs Minister on State students trapped in Ukraine
Hyderabad Parents of medicos from Karimnagar studying in Ukraine a worried lot
Hyderabad Parents of stranded students renew their appeal for speedy evacuation
Telangana Telangana students in Kyiv surrounded by explosions and surviving on one meal a day
Hyderabad BJP leaders assure help to anxious parents of students stranded in Ukraine
Kerala More students from Kerala contact NoRKA Roots
The bunker where Sumy State University students have taken refuge
Kochi Parents of students stranded in Ukraine meet Ernakulam District Collector
Medical students evacuated from Ukraine arrive in Thiruvananthapuram on an evening flight on Sunday.
Kerala Ukraine crisis: 25 students arrive in Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Ukraine crisis: State to bear airfare of evacuated students
Kerala 2,320 Keralite students stranded in Ukraine, says Pinarayi
A. Himabindu, a MBBS third-year student of a Ukraine-based medical college, with Jagtial MLA M. Sanjay Kumar (first from right) and others in Jagtial town on Sunday.
Hyderabad Jagtial girl reaches home safely after evacuation from Ukraine
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File
Tamil Nadu Stalin virtually interacts with students stranded in Ukraine
Printable version | Feb 28, 2022 11:50:11 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/indians-evacuation-from-ukraine/article65092084.ece

