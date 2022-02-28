Indians’ evacuation from Ukraine

Centre has launched Operation Ganga to bring back citizens stranded in Ukraine via Romania, Hungary

Centre has launched Operation Ganga to bring back citizens stranded in Ukraine via Romania, Hungary

After Russia attacked Ukraine and launched a military operation on February 26, India has doubled its efforts to bring back the citizens stranded there. Since Ukraine is one of the favoured destinations for medical education, many Indian students are studying there.

After Ukraine closed its airspace, India started evacuating its citizens by launching Operation Ganga, via Romania and Hungary.

Until now, India has brought back a total of 907 stranded citizens from that country since Saturday. Many students are still stuck there, and efforts are on to bring them back.