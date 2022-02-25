Parents of students stranded in Ukraine press the panic button

As many as 15 students from Nellore district are reportedly caught in the war-ravaged nation

As many as 15 students from Nellore district, who are stranded in the war-torn Ukraine, are running out of food, water and money, according to their parents.

They pleaded with District Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu to quickly make arrangements for bringing their wards.

Giving a patient hearing, the Collector said senior External Ministry officials were on the job, and they would be brought back soon. Parents of students in trouble there could call ‘1077’ and register their complaints, he said.

Almost all the stranded students were pursuing medicine.

Submitting a memorandum to the Collector, Venkateswarlu, a parent from Indukurpet, said he was very much worried about the safety of his son Perumala Tirupati, who was studying medicine in Zaporozhiamu Medical University.

Appeal to Modi

Similarly, another parent, S. Venkata Prasad from Harnadhapuram, said he continued to be in the dark about the safety of his son Vishal as there was no communication from him. Mr. Prasad wanted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take urgent steps to bring back the stranded students as soon as possible.