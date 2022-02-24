Parents of medicos from Karimnagar studying in Ukraine a worried lot

Sudden shutdown of airports by Ukraine leaves dozens of students from various parts of Telangana stranded

With the conflict between Ukraine and Russia threatening to spiral into a full-scale war, several students from Telangana’s erstwhile composite Karimnagar district studying MBBS in Ukraine are stranded in the trouble-torn country, leaving their parents distraught back home.

The sudden shutdown of the airports by Ukraine following Russia’s military operation in its easter region left dozens of students from various parts of Telangana stranded in the crisis-ridden Ukraine.

Kadari Sumanjali, a native of Ramadugu mandal in Karimnagar district, is one among scores of Indian students stuck in the strife-torn Ukraine.

Most of them hailed from agricultural families, who had gone abroad against all odds to realise their dream of becoming qualified doctors.

My youngest daughter Sumanjali is pursuing MBBS final year in Ukriane and she got stuck near an airport following sudden closure of its airspace by Ukraine due to escalation of crisis on Thursday, said Kadari Rajaiah, a farmer of Ramadugu near Karimnagar.

She had booked flight ticket to return to India three days ago and travelled by a bus from her university to the nearest airport yesterday. However, she could not reach the airport as it was declared out of bounds for passengers, he told local reporters in Ramadugu.

Around 20 more students from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are stranded along with my daughter outside the airport, a visibly anxious Rajaiah deplored, making a fervent appeal to both the State and Central governments to make alternative arrangements to bring all the stranded students back to India safely.

The situation in Ukraine is highly volatile and the stranded Indian students be safely evacuated back to India by exploring all options, appealed Swamy, brother of Sumanjali.

The family members of several other stranded students including Niharika of Rampur village in Jagtial district’s Mallial mandal, Bhavani of Metpalli, and others urged the elected public representatives concerned to prevail upon the government to come to the rescue of the Indian students stuck in Ukraine.

Some of the aggrieved students reportedly made video calls to their family members and apprised them of their ordeal in the crisis-hit Ukraine.

BJP MLA from Huzurabad E Rajender made video calls to some of the stranded students those pursuing MBBS course in Zaporizhzhia University in Ukraine. He told them that the Centre is taking all possible measures to bring them back to India safely.