Stay bold and wait till help reaches you, Naidu advises Telugu students stranded in Ukraine

‘TDP NRI Cell to open website soon to provide required help’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has advised the Telugu students stranded in Ukraine not to take any hasty decision, but wait till they are arranged a a safe passage.

Mr. Naidu, who held a Zoom conference with over 100 stranded students on Friday, enquired about their present situation.

The students narrated their problems due to uncertainty on their evacuation, lack of accommodation, shortage of food, rising cost of travel, and money exchange problems.

Mr. Naidu told the students that it would take two to three days for clarity to emerge on the overall evacuation process.

“There is nothing to panic. Stay bold and wait till help reaches you. Pass on your details to the TDP NRI Cell, which will create a website soon to provide required help,” Mr. Naidu told the students.

“Money should not be a problem. Banks are not working there. Plan how to get physical or monetary support from the Indian agencies,” he said, and added that the TDP would negotiate with the agencies to rush help.

Mr. Naidu assured the students that he would take up the issue with the Government of India and the Embassy.

“The TDP will do everything possible to rescue the students,” Mr. Naidu said, and advised the students to take help only from reliable groups and agencies.