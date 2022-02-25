43 students from North Karnataka stranded in Ukraine

They include 14 from Bagalkot and 13 from Gadag

They include 14 from Bagalkot and 13 from Gadag

As many as 43 students from Mumbai-Karnataka region are stuck in Ukraine, as per preliminary reports. All are students of medicine.

They include 14 students from Bagalkot, 13 from Gadag, eight from Vijayapura and one from Dharwad.

Of the 43, seven are said to be from Belagavi district. They are Suraj Bagoji from Kaaradaga near Nippani, Amogh Chougala of Ghataprabha, Afreen Muradabad from Belagavi and Priya Chabbi, Shreya Herakal, Priya Nidagundi and Rakshit Gani from elsewhere in the district. They are said to be safe, having taken shelter in the basement of an apartment complex.

“The number may increase as there are reports of some more students being stuck in various towns in Ukraine,” Inspector-General of Police (Northern Range) N. Satish Kumar told The Hindu.

“We are trying to get as much information as possible about the students through official and informal channels. We have also sent appeals to people through the media to call helplines if any other student, or anyone they know, is stuck in that country,” he said.

“Dharwad Superintendent of Police Krishna Kant has met the families of the student from Dharwad district. Officers will be in touch with the families,” Mr. Kumar said.