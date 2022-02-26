Parents of stranded students renew their appeal for speedy evacuation

As Russia’s military operation in Ukraine left scores of students from various parts of Telangana, including the erstwhile composite Karimnagar, Adilabad, Warangal and Khammam districts, stranded in the worn-torn Ukraine, their parents renewed their appeal to both the State and Central governments seeking their prompt evacuation.

The distraught parents of the stranded students, who had gone abroad in pursuit of becoming qualified doctors, remained glued to televisions and social media for latest updates on the crisis in Ukraine.

Dozens of students from the old undivided Karimnagar district are presently stuck in Ukraine following the massive military operation launched by Russia in Ukraine’s eastern region on Thursday.

A Rohith of Kothirampur in Karimnagar town, who is stranded in Ukraine, where he is studying MBBS, urged the Central government to expedite the measures to facilitate their safe return to India.

In a brief conversation with BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay over a video call, he said they were facing unpredictable situation. He told the Karimnagar MP that some of his friends were stuck in a bunker in a city which is located near the war ravaged eastern region of Ukraine with fast depleting food and other resources.

Mr Sanjay sought to instill confidence in him detailing the stepped-up efforts by the Central government to bring them back through alternative routes from Poland, Romania and other neighbouring countries of Ukraine.

In Khammam district, Palair MLA Kandala Upender Reddy spoke to the parents of Mahesh Reddy, a native of Medidapalli in Tirumalayapalem mandal, presently stranded in Ukraine, and apprised them of the steps taken by the State government to coordinate with the authorities concerned for the safe return of all the students from Telangana, who are stuck in Ukraine.