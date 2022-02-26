Stranded in Ukraine, a student’s case of being twice unlucky

It was a case of being twice unlucky for S. Aisiri of Mysuru currently stranded in Ukraine which is besieged by Russian forces.

Like thousands of Indians who are pursuing their studies in medicine, Aisiri, a fourth year student from Taras Shevchenko National University in Kiev, is currently in a secure location provided by the Indian Embassy along with three other friends, all from Karnataka.

Her father K.Shivakumar, who is an agriculturist, told The Hindu that as tension mounted between Russia and Ukraine and winds of war began to sweep the region, Aisiri booked her tickets for a flight back home in the month of January. But as per airlines regulations she had to undergo RT-PCR test 72 hours before the flight and tested positive.

‘’So her ticket was cancelled and she had to postpone her trip’’, said Mr.Shivakumar, who is from Kollegal but currently living in Mysuru.

Subsequently as the tensions mounted Aisiri was booked for a flight out of Ukraine on the afternoon of February 24 and was looking forward to return to the safety of her home and warmth of the family. But the same morning the Russian invasion began and the airspace was shut for civilian flights while the airport at Kiev was also bombed, said Mr. Shivakumar.

Incidentally, Aisiri who completed her II PUC from Pramathi Hill View Academy in the city, had returned home in January 2021 and worked as a medical volunteer during the second wave of COVID-19, at Mohandas Tulsidas Hospital in the city, according to Mr.Shivakumar who is constantly in touch with her daughter.

Aisiri is with three of her friends – S. Bhumika and Swathi from Kollegal and K.M. Dhruti who is from Chikkaballapura and though they are safe there are concerns. ‘’The fighter jets fly low and the tanks rumble past close by while explosions reverberate all around’’, said Mr.Shivakumar citing his daughter.

The district administration which has set up a cell with a nodal officer to cases of Indians stranded in Ukraine, had contacted Mr. Shivakumar and collected all the details pertaining to his daughter’s place of study, passport number etc and they have been forwarded to the Ministry of External Affairs for further action and a possible evacuation when things ease.

Notwithstanding the tension posed by the conflict, Mr. Shivakumar and his wife Geetha are confident the crisis will end soon and they - and thousands of parents like them – will be able to see the safe return of their respective children currently stranded in Ukraine due to the war.