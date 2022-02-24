2,320 Keralite students stranded in Ukraine, says Pinarayi

Chief Minister asks Centre to ensure their safe return

With Russia launching military operations against Ukraine, the Kerala government on Thursday stepped up efforts to ensure the safety of hundreds of students from the State stranded in Ukraine. The evacuation of Indian students had turned problematic with Ukranian airspace closed to civilian flights.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a letter to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday, said 2,320 students from the State were among the Indian students in Ukraine. He sought the Ministry's urgent intervention to ensure their safety and to make arrangements for their safe return.

''We are seriously concerned about the present situation in Ukraine, and worried about the safety of our students pursuing education in that country,'' Mr. Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister also informed the Assembly on Thursday that all efforts were being taken to guarantee the safety of the students. The Kerala government had brought the matter to the attention of the Centre earlier itself. The Centre had also adopted measures in this direction. “Now that hostilities have broken out, these measures have to be stepped up,” Mr. Vijayan said.

Shift to the western part

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, said in an advisory on Thursday that arrangements were being made for evacuation of Indian nationals since the airspace was closed. The embassy said it would pass on information once the arrangements were finalised so that Indians could relocate to the western part of Ukraine.

Toll-free number

NoRKA-Roots was in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian Embassy in Ukraine, NoRKA-Roots resident vice chairman P. Sreeramakrishnan said. He said the Indian Embassy had urged the people to stay put and avoid venturing out.

NoRKA-Roots had opened a special cell on February 17 after the Russia-Ukraine situation turned tense. NoRKA-Roots can be contacted on the toll-free number 1800 425 3939 or on the email ceo.norka@kerala.gov.in for passing on information about Keralites stranded in Ukraine.