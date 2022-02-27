Coimbatore: helpline launched for safe evacuation of those stuck in Ukraine

The district administration has asked parents of children studying in Ukraine and kin of members working or settled there to share details for safe evacuation.

In a release issued here on Sunday, the administration said the kin of those in Ukraine could send the details to collrcbe@tn.nic.in or sec.asst.4@gmail.com. Alternatively, they could dial 0422-2301114. While mailing or calling, the parents or kin should share the name of the person(s) in Ukraine, their passport number, their place of stay there – college address, etc., the mobile number of those to be rescued, whether they were student or employee or other detail, their address in Tamil Nadu, local contact number including email id and the detail of their relatives here. The release also said the parents or kin could also get in touch with the Commissioner, Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non Resident Tamils on 94458-69848 or 96000-23645 or 99402-56444 or 044-28515288 or through WhatsApp on 92895-16716 or through email ukrainetamils@gmail.com