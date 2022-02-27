Jagtial girl reaches home safely after evacuation from Ukraine

A. Himabindu, a MBBS third-year student of a Ukraine-based medical college, with Jagtial MLA M. Sanjay Kumar (first from right) and others in Jagtial town on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

The safe return of A. Himabindu, a third-year MBBS student of a Ukraine-based medical college, to Laxmipur village in Jagtial rural mandal on Sunday provided much-needed relief to her parents who had been spending anxious moments over the past three days.

Himabindu, who was stuck in the war-ravaged country, was evacuated along with 15 other students hailing from Telangana in a special flight arranged by the Indian embassy from Romania to Mumbai late on Saturday night, sources said. She and the other students were flown back from Mumbai to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, on Sunday morning. Himabindu was given a warm welcome by her family members and relatives on her arrival later in the day.

Jagtial MLA M. Sanjay Kumar and others met her at her residence.

Himabindu’s father A. Lakshma Reddy expressed gratitude to the government for ensuring safe return of his daughter and several other students to Telangana from Ukraine.