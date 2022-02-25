‘Five stranded students from Kodagu safe’

Even as the Indian Government was making efforts to get the stranded students from the country evacuated from the war-torn Ukraine, five students from Kodagu currently stuck in different cities of Ukraine are safe, an official from the district disaster management authority has said.

The official, who wished not to be named, said he got in touch with the five students, including three girls and two boys, studying in cities, including Kyiv, and they told him that they were safe but were facing a short supply of essentials with shops and businesses closed after Russian forces invaded Ukraine.

“Till Friday afternoon, there was no communication from the students. However, the parents of these students got in touch with the district administration. We managed to make video calls with the students to know about their safety. They sought help for their early evacuation,” the official told The Hindu.

The Kodagu district administration is collating information on the stranded students and communicating the same to the State Government which is coordinating with the Indian government for evacuation.

Some students are said to be stuck on their college campuses while others are in their homes. “We have advised them to take all safety precautions. They have been advised to remain on the ground floor or in the basement of the buildings as a safety measure with cities under aerial attacks,” according to the official.

One problem that the students are facing now is the transportation to reach the border for getting evacuated from neighbouring countries like Poland. “The government authorities are coordinating on this issue with the embassy as we have communicated the problems faced by the students, who have been counselled on managing the war situation with the available resources. Their parents in Kodagu have been told to remain calm with efforts on to get them evacuated soon,” the disaster management official said.