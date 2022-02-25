Four medical students from Udupi district stranded in Ukraine
Their names were released Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao
Four students from Udupi district enrolled in medical colleges in Ukraine are among those stranded in the crisis-hit nation, according to Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao.
Releasing their names, Mr. Rao said that Glenwill Fernandes (age not known), son of Melvin Fernandes studies at Town National Medical University in Ukraine; Anifred Ridly D’Souza, 20, son of William D’Souza; and Rohan Dhananjay Bagli, 24, son of Dhananjay B., are enrolled at Kharkiv National Medical University; and Mrnal, son of Rajesh, studies at Ivano-fran Kivsk National Medical University, Kahaimkiv Street.
Those from Udupi district can give information on the stranded persons from the district to the control room at the Deputy Commissioner’s office by dialing the toll free number 1077.
