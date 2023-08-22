HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | Why Chennai loves its buses

Watch | Why Chennai loves its buses 

A video looking at Chennai’s affair with local MTC buses

August 22, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

1A, 29C, 21G, 12B – these are some of the iconic bus routes in Chennai or Madras.

For decades, residents referred to them as PTC buses, named after the Pallavan Transport Corporation. It has now adopted the more modernistic nick, known as the MTC bus, or Metropolitan Transport Corporation. The city had public transport right from Independence in 1947 when the Madras government nationalised public transport.

The MTC originally started with a fleet of 30 buses. Today, it has a fleet of nearly 3,500 buses with 34 bus termini.

Read the full story

Reporting: R. Srikanth

Video: M. Srinath

Production: Reenu Cyriac

Voiceover: Kanishkaa Balachandran

Related stories

Related Topics

Madras Week

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.