HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Festival of Chennai: T.N. CM Stalin releases three publications from The Hindu, visits archival photo exhibition, at Ripon Building

Nirmala Lakshman, Chairperson, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited said on Chennai’s 384th Birthday, the celebrations were not just about the city’s age, but also  the journey it has undertaken, transforming from Madras to the vibrant metropolis it is today

August 22, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin hands over the first copy of the book ‘Epic Saga of the Cholas: Their art, temples and heritage’, curated by T.S. Subramanian, former Associate Editor, Frontline to Thangam Thennarasu, Finance Minister. Also seen (from left) are Deputy Chennai Mayor Magesh Kumar, Chennai Mayor R. Priya, HR&CE Minister P. K. Sekar Babu, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, chairperson of The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited Nirmala Lakshman, Directors, The Hindu Publishing Group, N. Ram , N. Ravi, N. Murali and Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin hands over the first copy of the book ‘Epic Saga of the Cholas: Their art, temples and heritage’, curated by T.S. Subramanian, former Associate Editor, Frontline to Thangam Thennarasu, Finance Minister. Also seen (from left) are Deputy Chennai Mayor Magesh Kumar, Chennai Mayor R. Priya, HR&CE Minister P. K. Sekar Babu, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, chairperson of The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited Nirmala Lakshman, Directors, The Hindu Publishing Group, N. Ram , N. Ravi, N. Murali and Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

As the city turned 384, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin released three books published by The Hindu, as part of the month-long ‘Festival of Chennai-Madras Month’ celebrations, at the Ripon Building on Tuesday. The Chief Minister also inaugurated a specially curated archival photo exhibition to mark the occasion. 

Nirmala Lakshman, Chairperson, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited said on Chennai’s 384th Birthday, the celebrations were not just about the city’s age, but also the journey it has undertaken, transforming from Madras to the vibrant metropolis it is today.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin viewing the archival photo exhibition by The Hindu ar Ripon Building

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin viewing the archival photo exhibition by The Hindu ar Ripon Building | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

 “Our archival photo exhibition at the iconic Ripon Building portrays the evolution of our city from Madras to Chennai through the lens of The Hindu, keeping people at the forefront. Every picture narrates a story from the people’s perspective and it is also an opportunity to show how this city once was, to a younger generation,” she said. 

Taking readers through a journey about the great rulers of Tamil Nadu, the book, ‘Epic Saga of the Cholas: Their art, temples and heritage’, curated by T.S. Subramanian, former Associate Editor, Frontline was released by the Chief Minister, and Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Finance and Human Resource Management received the first copy. The coffee table book has many scholars and experts on the subjects who have contributed to it, and promises an insight into the architecture, administration and other facets of the Chola rule.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin hands over the first copy of the book ‘Tamil Nadu In Focus: Culture and Society; Politics and Governance’ ‘ to Health Minister Ma. Subramanian

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin hands over the first copy of the book ‘Tamil Nadu In Focus: Culture and Society; Politics and Governance’ ‘ to Health Minister Ma. Subramanian | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

A collection from the pages of The Hindu, ‘Tamil Nadu In Focus: Culture and Society; Politics and Governance’ seeks to capture the evolution of a region and its inhabitants. The book brings together the people’s history of events, movements, personalities and institutions, and how the State has evolved with every successive generation across various fields. Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Health received the first copy of the book 

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin hands over the first copy of the book ‘Pioneers - Stars in the Madras Galaxy’  to P. K. Sekarbabu, HR & CE Minister

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin hands over the first copy of the book ‘Pioneers - Stars in the Madras Galaxy’  to P. K. Sekarbabu, HR & CE Minister | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

‘Pioneers - Stars in the Madras Galaxy’ a compilation of profiles by Kausalya Santhanam, former Deputy Editor of The Hindu, chronicles the lives of some remarkable personalities of Chennai during the 1990s. Many of them have traversed difficult roads and overcame challenges to take their professions to new heights. P.K. Sekar Babu, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) received the first copy of the book from the Chief Minister.

Ms. Lakshman also said that the newspaper has released a special supplement to mark the occasion, curated by historian and author V. Sriram, which celebrates and showcases the historic legacy of the city. 

Chennai Mayor R. Priya also addressed the gathering. Magesh Kumar, Deputy Mayor, N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Publishing Group,  N. Ravi, Director, The Hindu Publishing Group and N. Murali, Director, The Hindu Publishing Group were also present on the occasion.

‘Akkam Pakkam’ exhibit

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin viewing the ’Akkam Pakkam’ photo exhibition by Corporation school students at Ripon Building

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin viewing the ’Akkam Pakkam’ photo exhibition by Corporation school students at Ripon Building | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

“I am happy that the Ripon Building has been chosen to showcase The Hindu’s archival exhibit, which captures the history of the city. Instead of celebrations just for a day, The Hindu has made this a festival for nearly a month for the residents of the city,” said J. Radhakrishnan, Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation.

He said that as a part of the GCC’s efforts to mark Madras day, a photo exhibition by students from Corporation’s schools across the city, titled ‘Akkam Pakkam’ will also be open to the public at the Ripon Buildings. 

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Chennai / Made in Madras

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.