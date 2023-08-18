HamberMenu
Madras Week | Chennai city turns 384

A celebration of Chennai city as part of The Hindu’s #MadeOfChennai initiative

August 18, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Dr. Puratchi Thalaivar Central Railway station and the photo of the same, from The Hindu Archives

A view of the Dr. Puratchi Thalaivar Central Railway station and the photo of the same, from The Hindu Archives | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Through its month-long celebration titled ‘Festival of Chennai — Madras Month 2023’, The Hindu celebrates the 384th anniversary of Chennai. This year, we bring to you the flavours that define the city, iconic structures that have stood the test of time and the transport systems from the past till the present that not only aided in commute but also served as lifelines at times of crisis.

Bundled with the coverage of The Hindu for this Madras Week, this folder presents a peek into the city’s glorious past and the vibrant present.

