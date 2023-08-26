Chennai is a vibrant city, says Meteorologist S.R. Ramanan

HamberMenu
Madras Week | Chennai city turns 384
A view of the Dr. Puratchi Thalaivar Central Railway station and the photo of the same, from The Hindu Archives
Obstruction of free movement of all kinds of traffic is a common sight at Mandaveli, Madras 1964. Picture shows a bullock cart, taxi coming from east, the Government Transport from North and buffaloes from south at the junction of Mandaveli.

In Pictures | Madras in motion

Earlier, the Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation was the competent authority to accord administrative sanction for projects estimated to cost over Rs. 10 lakh and up to Rs. 3 cr. File photo SRINIVASAN KV

July or August 22? When did the British really come to Madras? And does it matter?

Sriram V.
Jatkas and cycle rickshaws inside the Central Station compound on October 10, 1979

On a ride from Madras to Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Milagutawny soup

Madras Day | Made in Madras

The Hindu Bureau
The facade of Maternity Hospital Egmore on Pantheon Road, Chennai

Madras Day | Inside Chennai’s iconic buildings

The Hindu Bureau

Madras Week Special | Made of Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin hands over the first copy of the book ‘Epic Saga of the Cholas: Their art, temples and heritage’, curated by T.S. Subramanian, former Associate Editor, Frontline to Thangam Thennarasu, Finance Minister. Also seen (from left) are Deputy Chennai Mayor Magesh Kumar, Chennai Mayor R. Priya, HR&CE Minister P. K. Sekar Babu, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, chairperson of The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited Nirmala Lakshman, Directors, The Hindu Publishing Group, N. Ram , N. Ravi, N. Murali and Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan

Festival of Chennai: T.N. CM Stalin releases three publications from The Hindu, visits archival photo exhibition, at Ripon Building

The Hindu Bureau

Watch | Why Chennai loves its buses

The Hindu Bureau

Watch | How did the people of Madras cool their homes?

The Hindu Bureau
Passengers waiting to board the inaugural Metro train in Chennai on June 29, 2015.

Watch | How the Metro Rail transformed travel in Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Once upon a time in Madras | Boats, coracles, and an island

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, 18/08/2023 : Chef Kannan Thanikathalam preparation of Milagutawny soup at Taj Coromandel Hotel, in Chennai. Photo: R. Ravindran.

Watch | How to make Milagutawny soup

The Hindu Bureau
Fifty-three-year-old A Habibulla, a biryani master from Royapuram

Chennai’s biryani ‘masters’ are experts at cooking massive feasts for thousands of people

Akila Kannadasan
MOP Canteen - Swadisht

What’s on the menu in Chennai’s college canteens?

Ananyaa Desikan
Meen kozhambu ready to be served

Madras Day | A Chennai fisherwoman shows how to make the perfect fish curry

Akila Kannadasan
A still from ‘Jorthaale’ which has crossed 50 million views on YouTube.

Madras Day | From ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ to ‘Jorthaale’, tracing Tamil rap’s evolution in Chennai

Gowri S
A view of Chennai Central Railway Station, then and now

Made of Chennai | Celebrate Madras through rare photos, music, culture and food

Gowri S,Sanjana Ganesh
Since the days of the British East India Company in the 17th century CE, Chennai has been the focal point of the Tamil territory. File.

How Chennai, the T.N. capital, has been maintaining its critical importance

T. Ramakrishnan
Thiru. Vi. Kalyanasundaram

The forgotten wrestling grounds of Royapettah

B. Kolappan

When a letter informing the British of Napoleon’s death reached Madras

Pon Vasanth B.A
Writer A R Venkatachalapathy at Madras Literary Society.

Madras Day | What was Chennai like in the 1930s?

Sanjana Ganesh
Two banyan trees forming an arch over the entrance to Presidency Club on Ethiraj Salai in Egmore

Madras Week: Banyans as frontispiece

Prince Frederick
Rajah Venugopala Bahadur’s Hospital for Animals on the premises of SPCA

Madras Week: Decoding heritage walks, step by step

Liffy Thomas
Reduced to memory: Initially a screen that preferred the Hollywood biggie, Safire later warmed to content from beyond the Palghat Gap. A photo taken on August 16, 1994.

Madras’ own Safire theatre that set many a young heart afire

K C Vijaya Kumar
A map of Madras and its environs

Madras Day | Tracing the evolution of Madras through old maps of the city

Gowri S
Richard O’Connor inside the St Thomas Garrison Church

Madras Day | An Anglo-Indian memory of St. Thomas Mount

Deepa Alexander
CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, 07/10/2016: Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti, Founder, Nalli Silk Sarees. Photo : Bijoy Ghosh

Road used to be so clean that one could sit and have a meal on banana leaf: Nalli Kuppuswami

The Hindu Bureau
J. Radhakrishnan

‘It is my dream to see Cooum, Adyar, and Buckingham Canal completely clean’

The Hindu Bureau
Aruna Sairam

‘The love and affection of fans is unbelievable’

The Hindu Bureau
Oliver Ballhatchet, British Deputy High Commissioner to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

‘People of Chennai are very special’

The Hindu Bureau
Devan Ekambaram

I am proudly made of Chennai, says musician Devan Ekambaram

The Hindu Bureau
Rajiv Menon

‘Chennai is blessed with diverse music’

The Hindu Bureau
Back in form Sivasankari has written four short stories during lockdown special arrangement

Madras Day | Tamil writer Sivasankari talks about her memories of Mount Road

Chitradeepa Anantharam
Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti outside his alma mater Ramakrishna Mission, in T Nagar, Chennai.

Madras Day | Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti on the once-quiet neighbourhood of T Nagar

Srinivasa Ramanujam
John Vijay

Madras is what I breathe: Actor John Vijay

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the office building of The Hindu. File

Kasturi Buildings: A tour through the premises

The Hindu Bureau
Chennai is a vibrant city, says Meteorologist S.R. Ramanan

August 26, 2023 07:12 am | Updated 07:12 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
S.R. Ramanan

S.R. Ramanan

Meteorologist 

S.R. Ramanan

How did you enjoy your young days in Chennai? 

My parents used to live in Mylapore and in those days a large number of foreigners used to visit the locality. On one occasion, two monks from Thailand visited Mylapore and I took them home as a mark of hospitality though my parents were surprised. 

What is the fondest memory of The Hindu

Initially, satellite pictures would be published only in The Hindu. There is a blogging community engaged in watching the satellite pictures and the members would bring the pictures to talk with me regarding the weather updates. Today, the weather groups have become advanced. The write up on the day of my retirement in The Hindu is unforgettable. 

Define Chennai in one punchline? 

Chennai is no doubt vibrant with the city rising as early as 3 a.m. with people walking, having tea in teashop and the day goes on…. 

Chennai / Madras Week

