Chennai is a vibrant city, says Meteorologist S.R. Ramanan

August 26, 2023 07:12 am | Updated 07:12 am IST

Meteorologist

S.R. Ramanan

How did you enjoy your young days in Chennai?

My parents used to live in Mylapore and in those days a large number of foreigners used to visit the locality. On one occasion, two monks from Thailand visited Mylapore and I took them home as a mark of hospitality though my parents were surprised.

What is the fondest memory of The Hindu?

Initially, satellite pictures would be published only in The Hindu. There is a blogging community engaged in watching the satellite pictures and the members would bring the pictures to talk with me regarding the weather updates. Today, the weather groups have become advanced. The write up on the day of my retirement in The Hindu is unforgettable.

Define Chennai in one punchline?

Chennai is no doubt vibrant with the city rising as early as 3 a.m. with people walking, having tea in teashop and the day goes on….

