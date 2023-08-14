HamberMenu
‘It is my dream to see Cooum, Adyar, and Buckingham Canal completely clean’

August 14, 2023 06:14 am | Updated 06:14 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
J. Radhakrishnan

J. Radhakrishnan | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

J. Radhakrishnan, Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation, has a lot of love for the city and has some big dreams for it.

Favorite hangout spots in Chennai? 

Chennai is a place everybody loves. I was born in Avadi. I really used to enjoy going to Maya Plaza, Singapore Plaza and Fountain Plaza. There’s a traditional clientele for these places.

Your fondest memory associated with Chennai? 

Back in those days, we used to hang out at Marina beach and areas near the Lighthouse and High Court Complex. I also have fond memories of the Moore Market Complex and the park behind it – My Lady’s Park. It used to be a zoo back then.

Your biggest wish for Chennai? 

I’ve been given the opportunity to be the Corporation Commissioner for the second time. Chennai is very beautiful, and it is my dream to see Cooum, Adyar, and Buckingham Canal completely clean and become thriving waterways. This is my biggest wish and this should become a reality with a host of efforts and technological advancements to prevent contamination.

Define Chennai in one Punchline

A historical city where tradition blends with modernity; where there is space for everyone!

