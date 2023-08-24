HamberMenu
Watch | How the Metro Rail transformed travel in Chennai

How the metro rail transformed travel in Chennai
| Video Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

During the first year, the Metro merely served as ‘joy rides’. But, fast forward to 2023, on an average 2.7 lakh passengers use the metro

August 24, 2023 03:04 pm | Updated 03:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Madras’ rapport with trains has indeed been a fascinating one.

In February 1895, the first tram was introduced connecting Power House, Egmore and Pachaiyappa’s College.

A century later, on November 1995, the MRTS made its way into Madras from Madras Beach to Chepauk.

Passengers waiting to board the inaugural Metro train in Chennai on June 29, 2015.

Passengers waiting to board the inaugural Metro train in Chennai on June 29, 2015. | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

While the MRTS expanded to other parts and was certainly affordable, the stations always wore a rundown look.

Commuters wanted for a system that was modern, sleek, clean, and, more importantly, safe and reliable.

With cities like Kolkata and Delhi boasting of their own metro rail systems, Chennai would get one of its own.

Read the full story here.

Reporting: Sunitha Sekar

Videos: B. Velankanni Raj

Production and Voiceover: Yuvasree S

