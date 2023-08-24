Watch | How the Metro Rail transformed travel in Chennai

How the metro rail transformed travel in Chennai

August 24, 2023 03:04 pm | Updated 03:15 pm IST

Madras’ rapport with trains has indeed been a fascinating one.

In February 1895, the first tram was introduced connecting Power House, Egmore and Pachaiyappa’s College.

A century later, on November 1995, the MRTS made its way into Madras from Madras Beach to Chepauk.

While the MRTS expanded to other parts and was certainly affordable, the stations always wore a rundown look.

Commuters wanted for a system that was modern, sleek, clean, and, more importantly, safe and reliable.

With cities like Kolkata and Delhi boasting of their own metro rail systems, Chennai would get one of its own.

Read the full story here.

Reporting: Sunitha Sekar

Videos: B. Velankanni Raj

Production and Voiceover: Yuvasree S