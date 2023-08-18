HamberMenu
Once upon a time in Madras | Boats, coracles, and an island

Today, the Cooum and the Adyar rivers in Chennai are a reminder of how urbanisation harm natural resources, but without these waterbodies the city would have not been what it is now. We dig into The Hindu’s Archives to reminiscent about the once flourishing waterways of Madras.

August 18, 2023 10:59 am | Updated 10:59 am IST

Photo: The Hindu Archives

A view of the Buckingham Canal passing through Madras City snapped on September 26, 1961.

Buckingham Canal across Madras Central Station, 1925. The canal is roughly 420 km long, connecting the backwaters along the Madras coast. Boats sailed up to Kakinada in the north and Marakkanam in the south. Over 1,200 boats carrying passengers and goods used this river until the early 1960s. The canal was built in stretches from 1806 to 1878 and is named after the 3rd Duke of Buckingham and Chandos, Richard Plantagenet Campbell Temple-Nugent-Brydges-Chandos-Grenville, who was the Governor of Madras from 1875 to 1880.

Photo: The Hindu Archives

Buckingham Canal across Madras Central Station, 1925. The canal is roughly 420 km long, connecting the backwaters along the Madras coast.

Photo: The Hindu Archives

M. Karunanidhi, the then Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, V.R. Nedunzheyian, the then Minister for Education, M.P. Sivagnanam (Ma.Po.Si,), Jothi Venkatachalam and others, enjoying a short trip after inaugurating the Pleasure Boat Service in Cooum, Madras on February 4, 1973.

Photo: The Hindu Archives

A family enjoy boat ride on river Cooum in Madras on February 3, 1973.

Photo: The Hindu Archives

A view of the Tourist Trade Fair in Madras. on January 23, 1979. The trade fair is held in Island Grounds, an artificially created river island surrounded by Cooum.

Photo: The Hindu Archives

Xavier Arakal, the then Chairman of Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), inspects the Buckingham canal at the Ennore creek on June 8, 1987.

Photo: The Hindu Archives

In this 1960 image, boats make leisurely progress along the Buckingham Canal bringing cargoes of firewood, straw and other materials to the Madras from the neighbouring villages.

