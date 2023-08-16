HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Chennai is blessed with diverse music’

An interview with Rajiv Menon, Indian director and cinematographer

August 16, 2023 10:52 am | Updated 10:54 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rajiv Menon

Rajiv Menon

Your fondest memory of Chennai? 

I was in Class 8 when my family moved back to Chennai. I think it was around 1977 and I used to take multiple buses from R.A. Puram to get to school inside IIT-Madras. For someone living in the city, travelling into the mini forest-like environment of IIT-Madras was something I loved. The academic environment at my school, the greenery, and the deer in the school yard — it was beautiful and I was lucky to study there! 

We would also pass by the Adyar River and there used to be catamaran boats where one could see people fishing. Gandhinagar had big trees and big bungalows. This was such a beautiful part of Chennai. 

Tell us about the music scene in Chennai. 

In R.A. Puram where I lived or Mylapore, there’s Carnatic music, north Madras has gaana, Kodambakkam has a whole bunch of musicians from all over India coming down for film music, and old temples have nadaswaram artists. I remember even going to the Officers Training Academy (OTA) to listen to the military bands play, and the choirs at St. Andrew’s Kirk. I don’t think any other city has been so blessed with such diverse music.

In my films as well, you keep seeing music as an important aspect. We saw this big transition which happened in music in Chennai over the years and some of the greatest people in music are from here.  It is an incredible feeling that a city that was created for trading has become so much more. What differentiates Chennai from everywhere else is its people.

Happy Birthday Chennai, and I am Rajiv Menon- Made of Chennai! 

Related Topics

Chennai

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.