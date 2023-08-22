HamberMenu
Watch | How did the people of Madras cool their homes?

August 22, 2023 12:21 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Madras (Chennai) is known for its hot and sultry climate. The people of Madras developed ways to cool themselves and their homes.

They came up with a roofing technique known as the ‘Madras Terrace’ . The roofing technique involves wooden beams, clay bricks, and lime mortar. Wooden beams are spaced 18-24 inches apart to form the base. Thin clay bricks (‘achikal’) are laid diagonally and bonded with lime mortar.

Additional layers of limestone, broken bricks, gravel, and flat tiles are added. This provides a natural cooling, filters out hot air, is rain resistant and reduces the need for roof maintenance.

Read the full story.

Reporting: Zubeda Hamid

Production: Shibu Narayan

Video: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Related Topics

Madras Week / Chennai

