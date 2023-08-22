Madras Week Special | Made of Chennai

HamberMenu
Package - in 17 stories
Kapaleeswarar temple, with its lotus tank and mantap in the foreground.
Premium

Chennai: the city that accommodates diversity and inclusion

Sriram V.
A view of the mada street along the Kapaleeswarar temple tank in Mylapore, Madras

How Madras was described in bhakti poetry

Sriram V.
The TNCA President’s XI which won the Buchi Babu cricket tournament final at M.A. Chidambaram stadium in Madras on August 25, 1991. 
Premium

The playfields of Madras and Chennai: opportunities galore for sports and games for all

Sriram V.
A Parsi family at the Jal Phiroj Clubwala Dar E Meher, popularly known as Fire temple at Mada Koil Street, in Royapuram.
Premium

From Super Star to Thala, Chennai welcomes all with open arms; facilitates their prosperity and leadership

Sriram V.
A view of the Kilpauk Water Works, which was inaugurated in 1914. Pumping station and steel balancing tank are also seen in the background. 
Premium

Rivers, lakes, ponds reservoirs galore: water, water everywhere and yet, water scarcity fears loom in summer

Sriram V.
Dasaprakash Hotel was a legend that still lives in memories – its masala dosa and its full moon dinners on the terrace still being talked about.
Premium

From Madras to Chennai: where the past coexists harmoniously with the present and the future

Sriram V.
Hand-pulled rickshawalahs seen engaged in their avocation in 1973.
Premium

Getting around comfortably - riding on trams, jatkas, buses, cycle rickshaws, cycles, bikes, fish carts, trains, MRTS and metro rail

Sriram V.
A music concert performed by K. B. Sundarambal.
Premium

From Carnatic music to Gana: genres to entertain people with different tastes

Sriram V.
A view of the General Hospital.
Premium

Here, multiple systems make healthcare services available to all

Sriram V.
A young supplier serving meals to customers at a restaurant. PHOTO: THE HINDU ARCHIVES
Premium

Lunch on the leaf: The many flavours and tastes that Madras offers

Sriram V.
Gaiety cinema which is now defunct. A large number of cinema banners and other hoardings on display near Thousand Lights, Anna Salai in the city. 

The lure of Kollywood cinema: glitz, glamour in the land of the stars

Sriram V.
Low’s cartoon suggests that the United Kingdom has to watch her steps, thanks to her obligations both as a member of the British Commonwealth and as a European Power.

The ability to laugh at themselves, lampoon others, the right to mock, and taking it all chin up, all rolled into one city

Sriram V.
A view of the Chepauk Palace from Wallajah Road.

Building landmarks that render the city familiar to us 

Sriram V.
Simpson & Co is one of the oldest business houses in the city.
Premium

Wheels that aided the advancement of Madras into a metropolis

Sriram V.
Premium

The dubash who wrote a travelogue

Sriram V.
A view of the TTK Road in Chennai.
Premium

When history is reduced to mere initials 

Sriram V.
CHENNAI : 03/05/2013 : Rajaji Hall inside Government Estate. Photo : N_Sridharan

Preserver of Madras’ stories, and heritage

Sriram V.
Madras Week Special | Made of Chennai

As the city celebrates its birth anniverary on August 22, author, historian and Chennai chronicler V. Sriram, in this special series, decodes what Chennai also known as Madras is made of.

August 22, 2023 10:54 am | Updated 10:55 am IST

Made of Chennai! Who would have thought that this would be a headline. It seems to show that times have indeed changed. When that redoubtable chronicler of Madras S. Muthiah was around he would often say that Chennai or Madras was nobody’s city. It is nothing but a metropolis built by immigrants from the countryside all of them wanting to go back to their ooru at some point of time or the other was what he said. A generation later there is a full set of people who today claim Madras or Chennai to be their home. Their root. Their identity. On this occasion of Madras Day 2023 we, through this supplement, try to identify what Made of Madras is all about.

Mr. Muthiah himself in his final edition of Madras Rediscovered (2018) sums up what the city really means and I quote: “Madras today, to the surprise of the generation of the 1930s, has grown into a metropolis, but it still has not be- ing able to shake off its small town atmosphere. Life is still, for the most part, leisurely, gracious and gentle, even if industry and commerce have brought great hustle and bustle. The saree and plaited, beflowered hair are still parts of the city scene, dhotis are still seen outside the worka- day world. The symbols of religions are as much evident on persons as in buildings; nowhere is a place of worship more than a few minutes walk away. The battle to keep a bit of greenery thriving in decreasing garden space is still valiantly fought. The beach is still a favourite outing and Test cricket with its leisurely tempo is as much appreciated as the instant variety provided by Chennai Super Kings.”

He added: “So much is passing, so much changing in the present. But for all that Madras continues to retain its eternal charm. Perhaps it is the lack of hurry, the absence of a feeling of harried competitiveness. Or perhaps it is just a passionate attachment to old world traditions and courtesies. Madras is the past that is also catching up with the present where the Bharatanatyam dancer is as much at home on the Music Academy stage as she is in the discos being added to the entertainment scene every few months or the sambar and curd rice connoisseur at home is the gourmand in fine dining spaces that offer a plethora of international cuisine. But for all the change, the traditions of a conservative past and memories of glorious yesterdays remain an intrinsic part of the fabric of a city of today drawing up great plans for tomorrow.” Chennai today is a city of change. And yet, Chennai seems to be carrying with it a lot of its past. It is this which makes Chennai unique. There are cities of India that have embraced modernity, leaving behind their history and antiquity. There are cities which continue to remain resolutely in the past. Chennai is neither. It takes two steps forward and then turns back to make sure that it’s past is still coming along, catching up.

The Hindu has been part of Chennai since 1878. That is a long way back. The Hindu has since then seen Chennai belie all predictions by Cassandras and grow. The following pages therefore look at changing and steadfast patterns of Chennai over generations as seen in the columns of The Hindu.

V. Sriram, author and historian

