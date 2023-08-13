August 13, 2023 09:11 am | Updated August 14, 2023 09:25 am IST

The ‘clubbing’ banyans on Ethiraj Salai

On the pavement of Ethiraj Salai, on both sides of the gates at Presidency Club, stands a banyan tree like a tutelary deity. Together, these two banyans do conjure up dvarapalas watching over a place. With their free-ranging branches, they seem to form something approaching an arch over the entrance to the Club. And together, they make an arresting frontispiece to the Club.

One banyan is far older than the other.

Now, what caused the banyans to spring up where they have: Chance or intent? There is no conclusive evidence supporting either of the possible causes. They are unlikely to have found their patch as a result of any planting exercise by the Corporation eons ago. The species that dominate the greenery on the road are as removed from this grand representative of the ficus family as opel gems on Mars are from the sands on Akkarai beach.

There are voices supporting the notion that chance, helped by wind and probably a seed-dispersing beak too, could have brought them about, first one, and then the other.

The fact that each banyan got slotted into a different side of the gate is something to marvel at.

A behemoth on a pedestal at Pantheon Road

In normal circumstances, this saraca asoca (Ashoka tree) would have had a striking presence, but sharing a concrete platform with a hoary banyan upends that possibility. It is a midget next to this banyan which has been filling this space majestically for scores of years. The banyan rises over everything in sight, which includes the Pantheon Road bridge. Wth this behemoth for a landmark, 107 Pantheon Road — known as ICSA building — has probably never been passed by unrecognised.

Growing up with an institution on Hunters Road

The banyan tree on the premises of Salvation Army Haven Matriculation School on Narayana Guru Salai (also known as Hunters Road) reduces everything around it to Lilliputian proportions.

There are shreds of evidence the banyan would have put down roots not long after this campus was established, first as a home for orphaned children well over hundred years ago. According to Major Dani Samuel Raju, editor of a Telugu magazine being brought out by Salvation Army, the home had been established by Clara Case. With its massive girth, the banyan occupies a huge area of a small playground along the frontage of the school premises

. The space generously given to the banyan illustrates how cherished it is.