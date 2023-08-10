HamberMenu
Kasturi Buildings: A tour through the premises

August 10, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the office building of The Hindu. File

A view of the office building of The Hindu. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

Named as ‘Kasturi Buildings’ after S. Kasturiranga Iyengar, the late Editor of The Hindu, the office of The Hindu Group located on Anna Salai in Chennai turned out to be one of the iconic landmarks of the capital city.

The grihupravesam ceremony of this building was performed on November 25, 1939, as per Hindu traditions.

A view of of the office building of The Hindu at Anna Salai in Chennai. File

A view of of the office building of The Hindu at Anna Salai in Chennai. File | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

According to a report published in The Hindu on December 7, 1939, the building’s architect was H. Fellowes Prynne, A.R.I.B.A., of M/s Jackson and Barker, Chartered Architects, Madras who was responsible for the design of the building and the interior decoration.

Engineer N.R. Srinivasan of M/s The Modern Construction Co, Madras was in-charge of the construction work.

Kasturi Buildings spread out in two blocks in the shape of a T, with the horizontal arm facing the Mount Road and with an opening on the northwest into the Ritchie Street.

The 84-year-old building housed a duplex Rotary press machine that was at the height of two floors.

A letter written by the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to The Hindu’s Editor Kasturi Srinivasan Iyengar when the organisation was celebrating its diamond jubilee.

A letter written by the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to The Hindu’s Editor Kasturi Srinivasan Iyengar when the organisation was celebrating its diamond jubilee. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

A shed covering an area of about 20,000 square feet, which was formerly the workshop of the Ford Motor Company, was renovated and transformed into the paper godown.

The planning of the press room was done with special care for securing coolness for the running of high-power machinery.

Stock brick in cement mortar has been used for the walls of the building and for the general offices. But, in areas where the maximum floor area was required, reinforced cement concrete framework has been adopted. All the floors and roofs of the building are of reinforced cement concrete.

An elaborate article on new;y-inaugurated Kasturi Buildings was published in The Hindu on December 12, 1939.

An elaborate article on new;y-inaugurated Kasturi Buildings was published in The Hindu on December 12, 1939. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

View from Kasturi Buildings

At the time of inauguration, a peek from the rooftop of the Kasturi Buildings presented a glorious bird’s eye view of the city, including the extensive Island Grounds, the stretch of Mount Road. Casting the eyes further, one could see the domes of George Town, a glimpse of the harbour, the towers of the Kirk of St. Andrews and the Loyola College, states the report in The Hindu published in December 1939

The illuminated building of the office of The Hindu on the occasion of the 125th anniversary celebration in Chennai in 2003. File

The illuminated building of the office of The Hindu on the occasion of the 125th anniversary celebration in Chennai in 2003. File | Photo Credit: Vino John

“One sees a dull green line of trees suggesting the village of Tiruvotiyur. Passing along the line, the vision extends on the west to the landmarks in Perambur, Vepery, the chimneys of the mills in the neighbourhood. Thick groves of trees indicate the proximity of the garden suburbs of Nungambakkam and Mambalam and the Cooum seems to zig-zag in the foreground in and out of this roofs, trees and roads. Far in the rear, the hill of St. Thomas stands out against the sky, little more than a mound it seems. Turning round, one could recognise parts of Guindy, Adyar, Santhome. The Marina stretches from Santhome to the Fort and the line of magnificent buildings along its entire length constitute one of the most beautiful sights of Madras,” it reads.

The Hindu’s report on gruhapravesam of Kasturi Buildings published on November 25, 1939

The Hindu's report on gruhapravesam of Kasturi Buildings published on November 25, 1939

