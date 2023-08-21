August 21, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Your fondest memory of Madras?

We are all Madras Boys and growing up here, it was a cool name for us. Madras is very beautiful, Madras has made me, and Madras is what I breathe. And Madras is my space.

In my first movie Oram Po, I had an accent — where I had to speak in Madras Bashai. My character was defined as a guy from Thoothukudi, who had come to Madras and stayed on here for many years. It was very exciting for me to learn this language.

Favourite hangout spots in Chennai?

Lovers Lane in Besant Nagar is where many of us get together to meet and have creative discussions. We also have the beach! As Elliot’s boys, many of us hang around in Besant Nagar. Cozee used to be one of our favourite joints.

Favourite eat-out in Chennai?

Drive-in Woodlands, Buhari, Ponnusamy Hotel, and Bismi in Parrys Corner where food is still amazing. Here, we love any kind of food in the city.

Memorable shooting experiences in Chennai ?

For my first film ‘Oram Po’, directed by Pushkar and Gayathri, I loved shooting in Border Thottam. I also loved shooting other films in Royapuram, and Washermenpet.