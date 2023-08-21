Watch | How to make Milagutawny soup

August 21, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST

The humble milagu rasam, a comfort food during Chennai’s monsoon, has travelled the world as millagutawny or mulligatawny soup.

The dish was discovered by the British in Madras and they popularised it because they believed it helped relieve cold and fever. Since the British are used to thick soups, they added agents to the rasam to thicken it. The dish is now offered in elite hotels.

How is this soup prepared?

Reporting: R. Sujatha

Production: Shibu Narayan

Video: R. Ravindran

Location: Taj Coromandel, Chennai