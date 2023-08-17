HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Package - in 4 stories
Once found in many parts of the city, including Mount Road, Mandaveli, Vyasarpadi, Triplicane and Pattalam, cycle rickshaws are spotted only on Mint Street these days.
Premium

Also Ran | Cycle rickshaws: of the past and present in a changing city

S. Poorvaja
Introduced in the early 1970s, autorickshaws were initially allowed to carry two passengers. On November 21, 1983, the Transport Department increased the passenger limit to three after it was found that drivers were violating the two-passenger norm on the sly.
Premium

Wheels within wheels | Chennai’s autorickshaws riding through a midlife identity crisis

R. Sujatha
Jutkas and cycle rickshaws inside the Central Station compound on October 10, 1979, on the day of taxi strike.
Premium

When horse carts ruled Madras roads

K. Lakshmi
A view of the Royapuram railway station in Chennai.
Premium

And the train chugs out of Royapuram

R. Srikanth

On a ride from Madras to Chennai

The Hindu traces the evolution of Chennai city through various transportation systems

August 17, 2023 12:49 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Jatkas and cycle rickshaws inside the Central Station compound on October 10, 1979

Jatkas and cycle rickshaws inside the Central Station compound on October 10, 1979 | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archive

Every city that grows and pulsates cannot do so without expanding and building robust transportation networks. Madras-that-became-Chennai is no exception. As the city grew, so did its transit systems and as the habitable land expanded, its road network sneaked out, shooting out from the centre like a fast-growing hydra; as its people moved out to the peripheries, the snaking lines went further.

The delightful cacophony of old steam engines and rickety trams co-existed with the neighing horse-drawn jatkas, or the screech of the breaking cycle rickshaw. Madras has always felt at ease trying new moves, literally excited to try the new ‘flying train’ or MRTS, or slipping into the unparalled , though slightly expensive comfort of the metro.

They haggled with the horsecart and the cycle rickshaw pullers and went on to bitterly argue with the autorickshaw drivers. When the apps entered the transportation space, they slipped in there too, guiding poor out-of-town drivers with the same loud, friendly instructions they’d give the petta (area) autodrivers. And then, they will idolise and memorialise these transportation systems on their most favourite entertainment medium - celluloid.

Knowing the growth of the city is knowing its transportation systems, and that’s why we offer, for a week leading up to Madras Day, how our favourite city got its wheels.

Related Topics

Chennai / Madras Week / history / society / transport / public transport / waterway and maritime transport / road transport / air transport

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.