August 11, 2023 11:40 am | Updated 11:40 am IST

Aruna Sairam has been a prominent Carnatic vocal singer.

Your fondest memory of Chennai? Once in an interview, I said my favourite food was molagu kozhambu and seppan kazhangu roast. Later that year during the December season, a woman from the audience waited for me to finish my concert, and came up to me at the end and handed me a bag with my favourite dishes saying she had made it for me. The love and affection of fans is unbelievable!

Your favourite hangout spots? I love the beach, and used to visit it with my cousin brother and spend a lot of time there. I also love to go and eat street food. Chaat at Kakada Ramprasad and Dosai at Seena Bhai Tiffin Centre is world class. Jannal Kadai in Mylapore is another favourite for their Idlies, Vadai, and Bonda.

What quality of Chennai do you like the most? The enterprising quality of people. Every person is intelligent, alert, proactive, and has a solution to everything.

Your fondest memory of The Hindu? When I was a young, struggling musician, I remember coming to The Hindu office to drop off my bio-data. It was like walking into a citadel of news, culture and everything important! Every morning now, I need to open and read The Hindu - my day doesn’t start otherwise!

Define Chennai in one punchline. Madras, Nalla Madras!