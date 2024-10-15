Kolkatan who returns to Durga Puja after 20 years: ‘Crowds still there but no bonding, people are alone clicking selfies’

The pandals were as crowded as before but even in the crowds, each one was on their own, clicking selfies and creating reels, pandals themselves being more about display than devotion. This is how Arpita Mandal, who teaches geology in Jamaica, sums up her experience on her return to Durga Puja in Kolkata after 20 long years.

According to her, the City of Joy, now that she’s two decades older, is today less suitable for pandal-hopping, due to the massive crowds, and more suitable for cafe-hopping, with plenty of eateries mushrooming even in residential neighbourhoods.

“In our younger days, when we had no smartphones, we would invest time in bonding with one another rather than documenting our presence in the pandals through selfies. I found people busy documenting their emotion on cameras and being quick in broadcasting it to the world. I too tried staying in the league of Gen Z,” said Dr. Mandal, a senior lecturer in Geology at the University of West Indies.

Dr. Mandal was born in north Kolkata, where she spent the first 19 years of her life before moving to Narendrapur on the southern fringe of the city, where she lived for another 15 years before moving out in 2004, firstly, a year in Ahmedabad and then to the West Indies.

“Durga Puja back then was clearly more human, with much less technical gimmicks. Food still remains one of the most interesting aspects of puja; we would indulge in phuchka, egg roll, fish fry, there was no café culture except the Coffee House on College Street. Now the youngsters sit in cafes,” she said.

People still stood in long queues to enter a pandal — another thing that hasn’t changed — but the festival itself, according to her, has become more of a showbiz, with the old religious fervour missing. “Earlier, sashti (sixth of the nine auspicious days devoted to the goddess) would mark the official beginning of Durga Puja; that’s the day when priests consecrate the idols. Today pandals open right from Mahalaya, and some places even charge for ‘VIP entry’. So, it is more of an utsav (festival) and not puja (worship),” she observed.

Back in Jamaica, where Navaratri is a big celebration, Durga Puja was started in the recent years, with tradition being followed the Bengali way and with Jamaican Indians playing the dhaak, or drum. “Since it is a small community, the celebrations are not confined to Bengalis alone. Everyone participates — Sindhis, south Indians, Gujaratis, Punjabis. People bring prasad from their homes and offer it to all devotees,” said Dr. Mandal, who could not visit Kolkata during puja in the last two decades because this part of the year she is always busy at the university.

Each time she attended the puja celebrations at Jamaica, she craved to be back in Kolkata and relive her younger days. execution. This year, she finally succeeded in making a return, even though the reason for her visit was not exactly pleasant: her Kolkata-based mother fell ill. Her return coincided with the time when entire Kolkata was angry over the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at the R.G. Kar Hospital, not far from the neighbourhood she herself grew up.

Over time, the anger seemed to subside, her mother got better, and Dr. Mandal was able to pandal-hop — but after a long debate whether she should participate in the festivities or stay away. “Eventually I visited some pandals and offered prayers for justice. I found it strange that the streets that were lit up by candles only a few weeks ago were now all brightly lit up for puja — maybe that was an indication of hope,” she said.

She added, “And yes, back then trams were such a common sight — I would often take a ride from College Street to Baghbazar, particularly during puja, to avoid the crowds. But now you no longer see them. That’s one big change.”