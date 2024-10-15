GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kolkatan who returns to Durga Puja after 20 years: ‘Crowds still there but no bonding, people are alone clicking selfies’

According to Arpita Mandal, the City of Joy, now that she’s two decades older, is today less suitable for pandal-hopping, due to the massive crowds, and more suitable for cafe-hopping, with plenty of eateries mushrooming even in residential neighbourhoods

Published - October 15, 2024 10:17 pm IST - Kolkata

Bishwanath Ghosh
Bishwanath Ghosh
Kolkata, West Bengal, 9th edition of The Durga Puja immersion carnival organised by the west bengal government. Photo DEBASISH BHADURI

Kolkata, West Bengal, 9th edition of The Durga Puja immersion carnival organised by the west bengal government. Photo DEBASISH BHADURI | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

The pandals were as crowded as before but even in the crowds, each one was on their own, clicking selfies and creating reels, pandals themselves being more about display than devotion. This is how Arpita Mandal, who teaches geology in Jamaica, sums up her experience on her return to Durga Puja in Kolkata after 20 long years.

According to her, the City of Joy, now that she’s two decades older, is today less suitable for pandal-hopping, due to the massive crowds, and more suitable for cafe-hopping, with plenty of eateries mushrooming even in residential neighbourhoods.

Dhaka police plan extensive security for Bijaya Dashami procession, Durga immersion

“In our younger days, when we had no smartphones, we would invest time in bonding with one another rather than documenting our presence in the pandals through selfies. I found people busy documenting their emotion on cameras and being quick in broadcasting it to the world. I too tried staying in the league of Gen Z,” said Dr. Mandal, a senior lecturer in Geology at the University of West Indies.

Dr. Mandal was born in north Kolkata, where she spent the first 19 years of her life before moving to Narendrapur on the southern fringe of the city, where she lived for another 15 years before moving out in 2004, firstly, a year in Ahmedabad and then to the West Indies.

“Durga Puja back then was clearly more human, with much less technical gimmicks. Food still remains one of the most interesting aspects of puja; we would indulge in phuchka, egg roll, fish fry, there was no café culture except the Coffee House on College Street. Now the youngsters sit in cafes,” she said.

Old Delhi turns Dasara capital as VVIPs turn up to lead fight of good versus evil

People still stood in long queues to enter a pandal — another thing that hasn’t changed — but the festival itself, according to her, has become more of a showbiz, with the old religious fervour missing.  “Earlier, sashti (sixth of the nine auspicious days devoted to the goddess) would mark the official beginning of Durga Puja; that’s the day when priests consecrate the idols. Today pandals open right from Mahalaya, and some places even charge for ‘VIP entry’. So, it is more of an utsav (festival) and not puja (worship),” she observed.

Back in Jamaica, where Navaratri is a big celebration, Durga Puja was started in the recent years, with tradition being followed the Bengali way and with Jamaican Indians playing the dhaak, or drum. “Since it is a small community, the celebrations are not confined to Bengalis alone. Everyone participates — Sindhis, south Indians, Gujaratis, Punjabis. People bring prasad from their homes and offer it to all devotees,” said Dr. Mandal, who could not visit Kolkata during puja in the last two decades because this part of the year she is always busy at the university.

Each time she attended the puja celebrations at Jamaica, she craved to be back in Kolkata and relive her younger days. execution. This year, she finally succeeded in making a return, even though the reason for her visit was not exactly pleasant: her Kolkata-based mother fell ill. Her return coincided with the time when entire Kolkata was angry over the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at the R.G. Kar Hospital, not far from the neighbourhood she herself grew up.

In Kolkata’s Hindustan Park Sarbojanin Durga Puja, visitors experience a world without war

Over time, the anger seemed to subside, her mother got better, and Dr. Mandal was able to pandal-hop — but after a long debate whether she should participate in the festivities or stay away. “Eventually I visited some pandals and offered prayers for justice. I found it strange that the streets that were lit up by candles only a few weeks ago were now all brightly lit up for puja — maybe that was an indication of hope,” she said.

She added, “And yes, back then trams were such a common sight — I would often take a ride from College Street to Baghbazar, particularly during puja, to avoid the crowds. But now you no longer see them. That’s one big change.”

Published - October 15, 2024 10:17 pm IST

Related Topics

Kolkata / India / West Bengal / festivals

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.