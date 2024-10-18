GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sinwar killing LIVE updates: Kamala Harris says it’s a opportunity ‘to finally end the war in Gaza’

Israel’s Foreign Minister confirmed on October 17, 2024 that Israeli troops in Gaza have killed Hamas’ top leader Yahya Sinwar, a chief architect of Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, 2023

Updated - October 18, 2024 09:51 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Yahya Sinwar, head of Hamas in Gaza. File

Yahya Sinwar, head of Hamas in Gaza. File | Photo Credit: AP

Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar has topped Israel’s most wanted list since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war just over a year ago, and his killing strikes a powerful blow to the militant group. There was no immediate confirmation from Hamas of his death.

Mr. Sinwar was a chief architect of Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel.

Also Read: Fears of Middle East war grow after Hamas leader’s killing

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday (October 17, 2024) that the killing of Yahya Sinwar in the Gaza Strip was the “beginning of the end” of the year-long war in the Palestinian territory.

The Israeli military said that after a lengthy hunt, troops had on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) “eliminated Yahya Sinwar, the leader of the Hamas terrorist organisation, in an operation in the southern Gaza Strip”.

Also Read: Top 10 key developments since the October 7 attacks on Israel

Foreign Minister Israel Katz called Mr. Sinwar’s killing a “military and moral achievement for the Israeli Army”.

“The assassination of Sinwar will create the possibility to immediately release the hostages and to bring a change that will lead to a new reality in Gaza — without Hamas and without Iranian control,” he said in a statement.

  • October 18, 2024 09:51
    Political settlement that provides a better future for Israelis: Biden

    President Joe Biden said Sinwar’s death opens the way for “a political settlement that provides a better future for Israelis and Palestinians alike.” He said he would talk with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “to discuss the pathway for bringing the hostages home to their families, and for ending this war once and for all.”

    - AP

  • October 18, 2024 09:44
    Sinwar killing ‘beginning of the end’ of Gaza war: Netanyahu

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday (October 17, 2024) that the killing of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar in the Gaza Strip was the “beginning of the end” of the year-long war in the Palestinian territory.

    Mr. Netanyahu, who vowed to crush Hamas at the start of the war, hailed Sinwar’s killing, saying: “While this is not the end of the war in Gaza, it’s the beginning of the end.”

    The Israeli military said that after a lengthy hunt, troops had on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) “eliminated Yahya Sinwar, the leader of the Hamas terrorist organisation, in an operation in the southern Gaza Strip”.

    Read the full story below

    Israel's Netanyahu says Sinwar killing 'beginning of the end' of Gaza war

    Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu declares the killing of Hamas chief Sinwar as the beginning of the end of the war.

Published - October 18, 2024 09:44 am IST

