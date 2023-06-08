  • Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S. Somnath on Thursday said that the space agency is planning to launch the Chandrayaan-3 moon mission in the middle of July.
  • Mr. Somnath said that following the launch, as in the case of India’s previous moon mission, Chandrayaan-2, the orbital raising will take place and the lander and orbiter will orbit the moon before touching down on the moon.
  • The ISRO chief said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic the space agency could not launch the Gaganyaan mission in 2022 as intended.