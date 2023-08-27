HamberMenu
Chandrayaan-3 success has advanced festive season, says PM Modi

The Prime Minister lauds Indian industry for providing components in a timely manner for the mission

August 27, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Vikas Dhoot
Vikas Dhoot
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the B20 Summit in New Delhi on August 27, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the B20 Summit in New Delhi on August 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon has rung in India’s annual festive season earlier than usual, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, crediting domestic industry for supporting the ISRO by supplying the components for the mission.

Speaking to business leaders from around the world attending the B20 India summit, the Prime Minister said: “You have come here at a time when there is a celebratory mood in our whole country. India’s long annual festival season, in a way, has been preponed. This festive season is such that our society as well as business celebrates it. This time, it has started from August 23 itself.”

‘Sustainability, equality’

Stressing that even the world is celebrating Chandrayaan’s success with India, Mr. Modi said these celebrations were also about “running a responsible space programme and accelerating the country’s development, as well as innovation and the use of space technology to bring sustainability and equality”.

Also Read | Chandrayaan-3 | India lights up the dark side of the moon  

“While the ISRO has a very big role in the success, at the same time, India’s industry has also given a big support. Chandrayaan’s many components were made available by our private companies and micro, small and medium enterprises in a timely manner. This means this is a success of both science and industry and it is also important that this time, with India, the whole world is celebrating it,” Mr. Modi said.

