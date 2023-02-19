HamberMenu
Chandrayaan-3 successfully completes crucial test

February 19, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The Chandrayaan-3 Lander inside the anechoic chamber with various configurations for different tests. Photo: Special Arrangement

The Chandrayaan-3 lander has successfully completed the crucial EMI-EMC (Electro - Magnetic Interference/ Electro - Magnetic Compatibility) test at the U.R. Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday said that the lander for the Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully underwent the EMI-EMC test during January 31 and February 2.

According to the space agency, the EMI-EMC test is conducted for satellite missions to ensure the functionality of the satellite subsystems in the space environment and their compatibility with the expected electromagnetic levels.

“This test is a major milestone in the realisation of the satellites,” the space agency said.

Chandrayaan-3 interplanetary mission has three major modules: the Propulsion module, Lander module, and Rover. The mission’s complexity calls for establishing radio-frequency (RF) communication links between the modules.

“During the Chandrayaan-3 lander EMI/EC test, Launcher compatibility, Antenna Polarization of all RF systems, Standalone auto compatibility tests for orbital and powered descent mission phases, and Lander & Rover compatibility tests for post landing mission phase were ensured. The performance of the systems was satisfactory,” ISRO added.

Chandrayaan-3 is India’s third moon mission and is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. The mission is slated to be launched later this year by Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LMV3) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota.

