Pragyan rover comes across 4-meter diameter crater on lunar surface: ISRO

The space agency said that the rover is heading safely on the new path

August 28, 2023 05:23 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on August 28 said the Pragyan rover on the lunar surface came across a 4-meter diameter crater positioned 3 meters ahead of its location. 

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on August 28 said the Pragyan rover on the lunar surface came across a 4-meter diameter crater positioned 3 meters ahead of its location.  | Photo Credit: ISRO

Taking to social media platform X, formerly called Twitter, ISRO said, the rover was commanded to retrace the path, and that it is heading on the new path.

Earlier Nilesh M. Desai, Director, Space Applications Centre (SAC) on August 27 said that the Chandrayaan-3’s rover module Pragyan, moving on the surface of the moon, is in a “race against time” and that the ISRO scientists are working to cover a maximum distance of the uncharted South pole through the six-wheeled rover.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on August 26 released a video showing the Pragyan rover roaming around Shiv Shakti point, the touchdown site of lander Vikram, on the lunar surface.  

The Pragyan rover rolled out from the Vikram lander and started moving around on the lunar surface, marking a successful next stage hours after Chandrayaan-3 made its historic landing on the Moon. India became the fourth country to successfully land on the moon as the Chandrayaan-3’s lander module, with the rover in its belly, successfully made a soft landing on the lunar surface on Wednesday.

(With inputs from ANI)

